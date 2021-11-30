Experts suggest solutions to remove difficulties to real estate business

A social housing project for low-income earners in Binh Duong province. Real estate firms need more support to develop housing projects in the year to come. — VNA/VNS Photo Huyền Trang

HÀ NỘI — Experts in construction have been discussing solutions to the difficulties currently facing the industry in terms of housing development and the wider real estate market. The talks took place as part of a seminar that was held in Hà Nội last week.

Deputy Minister of Construction Nguyễn Văn Sinh said the seminar aimed to cement Government policies and contribute to the completion of tasks assigned by the Government. Industry insiders learned about the opportunities and challenges facing the real estate market and were given the opportunity to outline recommendations for the stable development of the real estate market.

Sinh said his ministry has researched and submitted plans to the Prime Minister for the issuance of a National Strategy on Housing Development through 2030, as well as amendments to the Law on Housing and Law on Real Estate Trading.

He told participants that the ministry has introduced many policies to ease difficulties facing Việt Nam's real estate market. They have encouraged and promoted the construction of social housing projects for workers and low-income earners while boosting the renovation and reconstruction of old buildings.

The Ministry of Construction recently proposed credit packages of social housing projects for workers.

In addition, the ministry will also closely monitor the issuance of real estate corporate bonds to control and revise its policies to create a healthy and stable real estate market. The ministry will also observe the source of finances poured into the real estate market to avoid the risk of loans earmarked for production being used in real estate development.

The Deputy Minister noted that cities and provinces needed to approve and promote the implementation of the housing development programme for 2021-2025 and the annual plans for housing development, in line with the Law on Housing.

Sinh also mentioned that localities must urgently review and shorten the time for consideration, approval and granting of housing and real estate development projects, providing they meet the requirements of the Construction Law. They are also asked to enhance the development and supply of social housing for low-income earners in urban areas and industrial parks, and commercial housing for middle-income earners as well.

Cities and provinces are required to take bold measures to manage and prevent the illegal allocation of land lots and strengthen control of real estate agencies and brokers who have caused disturbances in the real estate market, Sinh emphasised.

Also at the seminar was Nguyễn Văn Khôi, standing Vice Chairman of the Việt Nam National Real Estate Association (VNREA). Khôi said that Việt Nam's real estate market has shown shortcomings and difficulties and they have been taking place for a long time. Real estate firms need to team up with industry insiders and the relevant ministries to help remove these obstacles to the development of the real estate market.

During the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, the Government issued Resolution No.105/NQ-CP on supporting enterprises, cooperatives and business households, and Resolution 128/NQ-CP 2021 on Interim Regulation on safe and flexible adaptation to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Ministry of Construction has outlined a specific action plan to support businesses in the construction and real estate sectors, to keep the real estate market stable.

Khôi also said that the most important task was synchronising the amendments to the Law on Housing and Law on Real Estate Trading because real estate firms need a clear legal framework for housing development.

Nguyễn Quốc Hiệp, Chairman of GP Invest, said the real estate and construction sectors are closely linked together. Construction firms are interested in how to lift difficulties for real estate development. He said much attention should be to Decree No.30/2021/NĐ-CP dated March 26, 2021, and Decree No. 99/2015/NĐ-CP dated October 20, 2015.

Sharing Hiệp's view, Deputy General Secretary of VNREA, Nguyễn Văn Đính, said that the Government should continue to review the laws to avoid conflicts and barriers to the development of construction projects.

Đính said to stabilise the real estate transaction market, it was a need to publish information about approved projects, land use plans and real estate projects to be allowed trading.

Đính emphasised that it is time to make credit risk assessments for real estate development due to the recent land fevers. — VNS