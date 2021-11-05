Establishment of Vietnamese Innovation Network in Europe announced

PARIS — The establishment of the Vietnamese Innovation Network in Europe (VINEU) was announced at a ceremony held in Paris on Thursday (local time).

Co-organised by the National Innovation Centre (NIC) under Việt Nam Ministry of Industry and Trade and the Vietnamese Embassy in France, the event took place both in person and via videoconference to acknowledge the operation of the non-profit organisation, which was set up in Berlin, Germany, on October 16.

As the fifth sub-network of the Vietnamese Innovation Network (VIN), which has to date grouped more than 1,000 members in 20 nations, VINEU works to connect Vietnamese intellectuals and experts in promoting innovation activities between Việt Nam and European nations, bringing practical values to Việt Nam.

Its main activities will be consulting and training, setting up connections for promoting trade and investment cooperation, and developing science and technology communities.

Speaking at the ceremony, Minister of Industry and Trade Nguyễn Chí Dũng, who initiated the establishment of VIN, recommended its members actively build the intellectual network based on cooperation with Vietnamese embassies and students' associations overseas.

The network should also boost connectivity with big research institutes and universities in Europe in order to introduce scholarships for Vietnamese students, the minister said.

Forming close ties with large European firms, particularly in technology, and investment funds are also important, he added.

NIC director Vũ Quốc Huy said the centre will continue to sponsor and support VINEU operations in the future, as well as link the activities between the VINEU and other four sub-networks (in Germany, Japan, South Korea, and Australia) to mobilise knowledge and wisdom from all over the world. — VNS