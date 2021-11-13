Enjoy tonnes of great privileges daily when using HDBank-Vietjet Classic credit cards

HDBank Vietjet Classic co-branded credit cards offer many elite privileges to customers, including 3 per cent cashback when buying Vietjet air tickets at http://www.vietjetair.com. — Photo courtesy of the bank

HCM CITY — HDBank and Vietjet have rolled out a Classic co-branded credit card line with many new and attractive incentives, offering exceptional financial – airline service experiences across the country and globally.

In addition to total security in the form of an EMV chip and 3D – Secure payment authentication technology, HDBank Vietjet Classic VISA co-branded credit cards also offer customers several other privileges such as 45 days interest-free credit, preferential treatment when paying for Vietjet air tickets and easy management and control of all spending through monthly transaction statements and SMS Banking services.

Customers only need to pay the minimum outstanding balance of 3 per cent a month, an attractive figure compared to other credit cards in the market.

Also, every day customers using HDBank Vietjet Classic co-branded cards can enjoy great incentives from HDBank’s 'Happy Zone' promotion programme and Visa, like cashback, discounts and reward points or valuable gifts when shopping, travelling, dining, and using spa services.

HDBank offers a Vascara e-voucher worth VNĐ100,000 (US$4.4) to every new customer who applies for a credit card.

With HDBank Vietjet Classic credit cards, customers can get more convenience and satisfaction while travelling than ever before.

From now until December 20, 2021, cardholders will receive unlimited cashback of 0.3 per cent for shopping and paying for goods and services (except for electricity, water and other utility payments), 3 per cent cashback when buying Vietjet air tickets at http://www.vietjetair.com (maximum of VNĐ1 million a year) and a voucher worth VNĐ100,000 when buying products in person at Pharmacity for VNĐ200,000 (limited number of vouchers, priority to customers who come first).

Not stopping there, HDBank has coordinated with suppliers to offer more incentives to customers such as giving away VNĐ100,000 for transactions from VNĐ650,000 on the Shopback application, a 10 per cent discount on the bill at the Watsons website and mobile app and discounts of up to 50 per cent on certain Samsung Galaxy products.

Benefits are double when customers both receive a refund on their spending and pay in instalments with zero per cent interest at dozens of HDBank’s major partners such as Thegioididong, Tiki, PNJ, and others.

The programme runs from now until December 31, 2021.

HDBank credit cards are the optimal choice for customers to pay quickly and safely and receive many incentives.

The card can make transactions in more than 220 different currencies, making it convenient to use both at home and abroad.

The bank recently launched a credit card for buying petroleum to help businesses manage fuel costs most conveniently.

Issued online quickly and conveniently, HDBank credit cards specialising in petroleum payment for businesses also offer many incentives such as 100 per cent unsecured loan at 12 per cent annual interest, 45 days interest-free credit and unlimited number of supplementary cards.

Meant for paying for fuel at petrol stations, the card with a credit limit of up to VNĐ3 billion ($132,485), will help businesses easily track and control spending as the daily fuel costs will be notified via messaging and transaction statements.

This is part of the bank's digital transformation activities to achieve its strategy of diversifying services, increase utilities and provide specialised products that are appropriate for each customer segment and need.

HDBank’s digitisation journey has helped millions of customers carry out financial transactions smoothly, overcome obstacles amid social distancing and at the same time help create the habit of cashless payment among customers.