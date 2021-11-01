Economic-Defense Regiment 710 builds house for ethnic minority household

The house was built with the financial support from Economic-Defense Regiment 710 and Ia Pior commune at a total cost of VND 50 million, of which Regiment 710 contributed VND 25 million, and the remaining came from Ia Pior commune. Apart from raising money for the house construction, the regiment's troops spent 50 days building the house.

The house is seen as a significant gift to help Ro Mah Khup and his family have a more convenient accommodation. It also encourages him and members of his family to promote production to improve their living standards.

At the event, Mr. Ro Mah Khup expressed his happiness at receiving the house. "I thought that I would live in a dilapidated house for the rest of my life. Now, thanks to troops and local government, I have a new house. I’m very happy. From now on, I’m not afraid of rain or wind anymore and can concentrate on production,” said Ro Mah Khup.

Translated by Chung Anh