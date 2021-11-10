E.U. remains promising market for Vietnamese fruit

According to the office, tropical fruits have been highlighted by cuisine bloggers and restaurants, prompting consumer to try them.

While some kinds of tropical fruit have become common such as pomegranate, passion fruit, lychee, and rose apple, but rambutan and dragon fruit are still considered specialties, which provides opportunities for Vietnamese firms.

The office underlined that organic certificate may be an additional advantage, adding that high technology in processing and packaging and sea transport will help maintain the original taste of fruits.

It advised that the perquisite condition for fruits and vegetables in the market is to meet requirements in pesticide residues and contaminants, and exporters must strictly abide by plant quarantine regulation.

Vietnamese exporters should also increase their supply capacity and quality of their products in particular time of the year, while seeking loyal customers in particular market sections.

