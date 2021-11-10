E.U. remains promising market for Vietnamese fruit

According to the office, tropical fruits have been highlighted by cuisine bloggers and restaurants, prompting consumer to try them.
While some kinds of tropical fruit have become common such as pomegranate, passion fruit, lychee, and rose apple, but rambutan and dragon fruit are still considered specialties, which provides opportunities for Vietnamese firms.
The office underlined that organic certificate may be an additional advantage, adding that high technology in processing and packaging and sea transport will help maintain the original taste of fruits.
It advised that the perquisite condition for fruits and vegetables in the market is to meet requirements in pesticide residues and contaminants, and exporters must strictly abide by plant quarantine regulation.
Vietnamese exporters should also increase their supply capacity and quality of their products in particular time of the year, while seeking loyal customers in particular market sections.
Source: VNA
- ‘Mafia taking over fruit, vegetable market’
- Action plan to grow fruit and veg sector
- David Torrance: From Cameron to Sturgeon, how Brexit remains subject to the law of unintended consequences
- Amati managers remain on top thanks to AIM reaching maturity
- Pressure mounts on Corbyn over position on single market, poll suggests
- BBC breaks promise to cut wages – with nearly 100 top bosses earning over £150,000 last year
- Can Ramaphosa deliver South Africans to the promised land?
- Graeme McGarry: Time for Celtic board to back Brendan Rodgers in the transfer market
- Theranos Investors Turn Scavengers on Wounded Unicorn’s Remains
- Yorkshire housing market predictions 2018
- 'Illegal immigrants' found stowed away in fruit lorry
- Lorry driver arrested after 15 stowaways including family-of-five are found hiding in FRUIT PALLETS at London market
- Shipping container village, cinema and market in plans drawn up for Sunderland seafront
- Shipping container pop-up, cinema and market in plans drawn up for Sunderland seafront
- Shipping container, outdoor cinema and market in plans drawn up for Sunderland seafront
- IN PICTURES: The changing face of Colchester Market
- Dancing on Ice stars Kem Cetinay and Brooke Vincent banned from festive food and booze to remain in shape
- Jason Butler of NW Brown: Tumultuous 2017 proves fruitful for markets
- Why California may not dominate the pot market
- Horse racing tips: Market Rasen and Newcastle on the cards for Thursday, November 23
E.U. remains promising market for Vietnamese fruit have 348 words, post on en.qdnd.vn at November 10, 2021. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.