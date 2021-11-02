Dramatic fall in cases in HCM City on Tuesday

HÀ NỘI — For the first time in many months, HCM City does not top the list of localities with the most new daily cases in the country.
The Ministry of Health reported 5,637 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, as well as a further 74 deaths.
Đồng Nai reported the highest number of domestic cases with 858, followed by the southern provinces of Bình Dương (780), HCM City (682), Kiên Giang, Bạc Liêu (316), An Giang (314).
Hà Nội recorded 56 new cases.
Other cases were found in Tiền Giang (202), Sóc Trăng (165), Bình Thuận (164), Cần Thơ (146), Tây Ninh (131), Long An (116), Bắc Ninh (115), Hà Giang (93), Đồng Tháp (91), Ninh Thuận (89), Đắk Lắk (80), Gia Lai (74), Bà Rịa – Vũng Tàu (67), Trà Vinh (67), Cà Mau (62), Phú Thọ (59), Vĩnh Long (50), Bến Tre (47), Hậu Giang (46), Thanh Hóa (45), Bình Định (40), Nghệ An (36), Khánh Hòa (26), Hà Nam (21), Lâm Đồng (20), Bắc Giang (17), Bình Phước (13), Đắk Nông (11), Quảng Nam (11), Thừa Thiên Huế (10), Kon Tum (10), Quảng Ngãi (9), Thái Nguyên (8 ), Đà Nẵng (7), Quảng Bình (7), Nam Định (7), Hải Dương (4), Hải Phòng (4), Vĩnh Phúc (3), Quảng Ninh (3), Hà Tĩnh (2), Sơn La (2), Tuyên Quang (2), Hưng Yên (2), Điện Biên (1), Lào Cai (1).
These include 5,613 domestic infections and 2,258 cases detected in the community. Twenty-four cases were imported.
The total national tally now stands at 932,357, ranking 40 out of 223 countries and territories in the world.
The deaths were reported in HCM City (31), Bình Dương (19), An Giang (6), Kiên Giang (4), Đồng Nai (4), Long An (3), Cần Thơ (2), Tiền Giang (2), Tây Ninh (1), Khánh Hòa (1) and Đắk Lắk (1).
The total death toll from COVID-19 in Việt Nam now stands at 22,205.
It was also reported that 2,741 patients have recovered, bringing the total recoveries to 824,806 nationally.
Việt Nam has so far administered more than 83.1 million doses of vaccines. — VNS
