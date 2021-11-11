Deputy Defense Minister hosts Russian Ambassador to Vietnam

At the meeting, the Vietnamese general confirmed that reinforcing the effective cooperation with Russia is one of the important priorities in Vietnam's foreign policy.
He highly appreciated the role of the Russian embassy in general and the Russian diplomat in particular in strengthening the traditional friendship, comprehensive strategic partnership between Vietnam and Russia, in which cooperation in national defense and military technologies plays an important role.
Expressing thanks to General Vinh for a warm reception amid the complicated developments of the COVID-19 pandemic, Ambassador Bezdetko Genadi Stepanovich stressed that he will pay due attention to boosting the cooperative ties between the two countries, including the aforementioned fields.
During the event, the host and guest reviewed outcomes of the bilateral defense cooperation over the past time. They also reached consensus on orientations to enhance major cooperation contents in the time to come.
Source: PANO/MOD
Translated by Mai Huong
