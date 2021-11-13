Defensive area exercise held in Quang Ninh

The exercise's theme is "Shifting the armed forces to higer combat readiness postures, shifting the localities to the national defense posture, making preparation and conducting defensive operations." It consists of three stages and eight training contents.
Accordingly, the exercise was completed with good results thanks to thorough preparation of the local authorities and armed forces.
The success of the exercise contributed to improving command capacity of the local authorities and collaboration capabilities among participating forces, proactively and successfully responding to unexpected situations and maintaining political security and social safety in the locality.
At the end of exercise, the Quang Ninh provincial authority honored one collective and three individuals while Co To district leaders awarded 10 collectives and 16 individuals, who made great achievements in the event.
Translated by Song Anh
