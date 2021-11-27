Defense minister hails border troops

"Over the past time, border troops in charge of drug and crime prevention have bravely performed their missions, closely worked with relevant forces, and made achievements in the fight against criminals in border areas. Especially, on November 21, the border troops of Quang Binh province accomplished special project QB1121p, busted a trans-national drug trafficking and transportation ring, arrested two suspects, and collected more than 300,000 synthetic drug pills, ensuring absolute safety," wrote General Giang.

The defense minister underlined that the result showed the bravery and high determination of forces in attacking and suppressing crime, contributing to protecting national sovereignty, political security, and social order in the border areas while promoting the beautiful image of Uncle Ho's soldiers and deserving the trust of the Party, State, and people.

General Giang, speaking on behalf of the Central Military Commission and the Defense Ministry, praised the border troops' achievements and asked them to work closely with relevant forces to fully comprehend the situation in the areas so as to effectively fight border crimes for the sake of the people's peaceful life .

