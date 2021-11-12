Defense leader visits Military Hospital 4

During the meeting with leaders of the hospital, the Deputy-Defense Minister praised remarkable achievements in providing health check-ups and medical treatments for soldiers and people.
Accordingly, the hospital provides daily health check-ups to between 400 and 500 patients and offers treatment to between 500 and 600 others. It has paid special attention to raising the professionalism of its doctors and nurses and building a strong Party committee and hospital.
General Don added that the hospital should promote cooperation with local Party committees and authorities, carry out fully all mass mobilization work and foster ties with border localities of Laos, making contributions to building strong political bases.
On the occasion, Senior Lieutenant General Tran Don handed over a 4D color ultrasound machine to the hospital.
Translated by Tran Hoai
