Cultural and art activities to highlight Vietnam-Russia relations

The scheme aims to implement tasks in Vietnam- Russia cultural cooperation assigned by the Prime Minister and popularize Vietnamese and Russian culture, landscapes and people to the public through photo exhibitions.
Meanwhile, the organizers hope to promote the value of cultural heritage elements and enhance the mutual understanding and friendship between the people of the two countries, contributing to strengthening the comprehensive strategic partnership between Vietnam and Russia.
Accordingly, the exhibitions will display photos featuring tangible and intangible cultural heritage elements, natural heritage, biosphere reserves of Vietnam and Russia recognized by UNESCO.
In addition, art performances will be staged by the two countries' artists.
Also, these activities must be in line with COVID-19 prevention and control regulations.
Translated by Quynh Oanh
