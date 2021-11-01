Covid-19 tests resilience of Vietnam’s businesses

Despite difficulties caused by Covid-19, many Vietnamese businesses have been able to survive and develop. In late 2020, FLC put its FLC Grand Hotel Quy Nhon with 1,500 hotel rooms with capacity of 3,500 people, the largest 5-star hotel complex in Vietnam, into operation. Amid Covid, and current conditions, the new hotel is considered an indicator of confidence in Vietnam’s tourism recovery in the long term. Nguyen Xuan Phu, president of Sunhouse Group, said revenue plummeted by 50 percent in the first two months of 2020. However, Sunhouse began seeing a strong recovery in the last three months of the year. The growth rate was high, 20-30 percent in November and December. The company’s profits did not decrease in 2020 because it bought materials when the prices dropped sharply. Meanwhile, prices have soared by 30-40 percent recently. The businessman said that opportunities exist in difficulties and if businesses can grab the opportunities, they will make great strides. Ngo Thi Anh Dao, business director of Novo Viet Tiep JSC, said the company had three months of no activity because of the pandemic. However, it overcame difficulties to obtain the 40 percent growth rate in revenue in 2020. Dao said Novo Viet… Read full this story

