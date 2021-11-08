Command 86 receives noble order

The event witnessed the participation of Chief of the General Staff and Deputy Defense Minister St. Lt. Gen. Nguyen Tan Cuong, Deputy Director of the General Department of Politic Affairs Sr. Lt. Gen. Do Can, and Deputy Chief of the General Staff Lt. Gen. Nguyen Van Nghia.

Addressing the event, Lt. Gen. Dinh The Cuong, Commanding General of Command 86, recalled the unit's history and stressed that Command 86 (the Cyberspace Operation Command) has always observed higher levels' instructions and directives, provided timely advice for the leadership of the Party, State and military on strategies of safeguarding the national sovereignty over cyberspace, ensuring the national cyber security and safety, and fighting high-tech crime. In addition, the command has proposed appropriate measures to develop the military computer network infrastructure, shared and specialized softwares, contributing to improving its commandership and administrative reform in the military.

Speaking at the ceremony, Chief of the General Staff and Deputy Defense Minister Sr. Lt. Gen. Nguyen Tan Cuong spoke highly of the achievements of Command 86 over the past time. He urged the unit's Party Committee and Chain-of-Command to observe resolutions of higher levels, especially Resolution No.8 of the 11th Party Central Committee on the strategy of the Fatherland protection in the current context and Resolution No.26 of the 12th Politburo on the strategy of the Fatherland protection in cyberspace.

The Chief of the General Staff underlined that the command should focus on building a strong Party organization in terms of politics, ideology, ethics, and structure, contributing to upholding leadership capabilities for its staff, Party committees and organizations at all levels. In addition, he required the unit's Chain-of-command to ensure firm ideological and political stance for its troops, be ready to undertake and fulfill all assigned tasks.

Translated by Trung Thanh