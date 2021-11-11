Coach Park extends contract to 2023, U23 to get new coach

Football

STAYING PUT: South Korean coach Park Hang-seo (left) has extended his contract until 2023. Photo of VFF

HÀ NỘI Việt Nam Football Federation (VFF) and coach Park Hang-seo have agreed to extend their relationship for one more year until 2023.

VFF made an official announcement after a meeting in Hà Nội on Wednesday, a day ahead of a 2022 World Cup qualifying match between Việt Nam and Japan at the Mỹ Đình Stadium.

His old contract was due to expire on January 31, 2022.

Following the new deal, Park will take charge of the national team until January 31, 2023.

Part of the new deal means he will take a back seat with the management of the U23 team, a role that previously was always carried out by the manager of the national team.

Although he will remain a management official for the younger set-up, a new coach will be brought in for the day-to-day operations of the U23s.

Whoever is appointment will manage that team after the 31st Southeast Asian (SEA) Games in Hà Nội next May.

VFF said the change is to relieve the pressure and heavy load of work for Park so that he concentrate on the national squad. But as a managing official, Park can still have an overview of both teams.

Park first came to Việt Nam in 2017. After four years, the 64-year-old has become the most successful national head coach ever.

He led the team to a silver medal at the Asian U23 Championship, took Việt Nam to the quarter finals of the Asian Games won their second ASEAN Football Federation (AFF) Cup after 10 years, all in 2018.

Under his reign, Việt Nam also took the historic SEA Games trophy, went through to the Asian Cup's quarter-finals in 2019 and earned a place in the 2022 World Cup's third qualification for the first time.

After the match against Japan on Thursday night, Việt Nam will host Saudi Arabia on November 16, also at the Mỹ Đình Stdium.

Park and his players will then defend their title at the 2020 AFF Cup between December 5 to January 1 in Singapore. Việt Nam are in Group B with Malaysia, Indonesia, Laos and Cambodia. VNS