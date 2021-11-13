City’s enterprises speed up goods production for upcoming Tet holiday

Trade activities at Binh Dien wholesale market



In the upcoming time, the HCMC People's Committee will direct departments and agencies to maintain the monitoring, managing and stabilizing frame prices in the city, step-by-step planning the resumption of the three largest wholesale markets in the city based on safety assessment of Covid-19 pandemic prevention and control.

Following the report from the HCMC People's Committee, the city has implemented solutions of providing goods sources and opening more channels to supply goods and foodstuffs for the customers, preventing price increases, goods shortage, ensuring all residents to access to the high-quality goods with good price.

Besides, the functional agencies will continue to review and evaluate the current situation, fully implement the Covid-19 prevention and control measures and plan to reopen the traditional markets, especially concentrating on tasks and solutions of the Covid-19 fight, encouraging online sales via phone and applying information technology solutions in the operation of the markets.

Based on the Covid-19 pandemic situation, HCMC will organize some events and programs to promote trade and stimulate consumer demand to support the recovery of production and business activities.

At the conference, Deputy Chairwoman of Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Phan Thi Thang evaluated that the Covid-19 pandemic situation in the city is still complicated and unpredictable so the city must be cautious in the process of gradually restoring economic activities.

The city encourages distributors and manufacturers to respond the promotion programs to stimulate consumption demand, create a hitch for shopping and enhance the city's economic development.

Initially, enterprises and distribution systems should concentrate on speeding up their production activities, plan to supply goods for the upcoming Tet holiday and re-connect the broken supply chains to the provinces.

By Lac Phong- Translated by Huyen Huong