City eyes increase in average housing space per person to 23.5sq.m

HCM City's Tân Bình District where there are plans to upgrade infrastructures for comprehensive housing development by the Department of Construction. VNS Photo Gia Lộc

HCM CITY— The HCM City Department of Construction wants to increase the average housing area per person to 23.5 square metres by 2025 from the current 20.65 square metres.

This is part of a housing development programme it has submitted to the city People's Committee for 2021-25.

For this, the city will need nearly 800.9ha for commercial housing and 173.5ha for social housing at a cost respectively of VNĐ239.7 trillion (US$10.6 billion) and VNĐ937.7 trillion ($41.6 billion).

In the central districts of 1 and 3, the city will develop individual housing in line with local urban planning and design.

The department has called on the two districts to streamline administrative procedures for issuing construction licences.

Old and severely degraded apartment buildings in the two districts will be replaced by 2025, and local authorities will create favourable conditions for developers to do so.

In districts 5, 6, 8, 11, 10, Phú Nhuận, and Tân Bình, and especially 4, Gò Vấp, Tân Phú, and Bình Thạnh, where there is large demand for upgrading and building new individual houses, the city will invest in infrastructure.

In districts 7 and Bình Tân and Thủ Đức City, the city will invest in infrastructure near industrial parks and clusters and call on the private sector to build rental housing for workers.

Housing projects under construction will be speeded up, and new houses and apartment buildings along major public transport axes and areas with good technical infrastructure will get construction priority.

The city will encourage investment by developers in five social housing projects with 3,955 apartments in districts 7 and Bình Tân and five more with 4,352 apartments in Thủ Đức City.

In the outlying districts of Bình Chánh, Củ Chi, Hóc Môn, Nhà Bè, and Cần Giờ, it will review land use to ensure it meets housing demand there. VNS