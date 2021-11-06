Cát Linh-Hà Đông metro line begins commercial operation

The metro line starts commercial operation on Saturday morning. — VNA/VNS Photos

HÀ NỘI — The Cát Linh-Hà Đông metro line project was inaugurated and put into commercial operation on Saturday morning.

The line, which runs from Cát Linh in Ba Đình District to Hà Đông District, is the first urban railway put into operation in the country.

Each train, whose designed speed is 80 km per hour, has four carriages capable of carrying over 900 passengers.

The quality assessment results of the metro line were approved by the State Council for Acceptance of Construction Projects on October 29. It was the final step for the project to begin commercial operation.

With total investment of approximately US$886 million, funded by Chinese ODA, the elevated line is more than 13km long and has 12 stations and 13 trains. Each train, whose designed speed is 80 km per hour, has four carriages capable of carrying over 900 passengers.

Passengers will scan the cards before entering the station.

Deputy Prime Minister Lê Văn Thành (first left), MInister Transport Nguyễn Văn Thể (second left) and Hà Nội leaders join other people on the train on the first day of operation.

The Hà Nội People's Committee has announced the price of the tickets for the Cát Linh-Hà Đông metro, with the lowest one being VNĐ8,000 ($0.35) for a trip and VNĐ30,000 for a day pass.

A monthly pass for a passenger is priced at VNĐ200,000.

Deputy Minister of Transport Nguyễn Ngọc Đông and Vice chairman of Hà Nội People’s Committee Dương Đức Tuấn signed documents at the handover ceremony of the project held at Cát Linh Station on Saturday morning.

A ticket selling point at Cát Linh Station.

Hà Nội will offer free travel for all passengers during the first 15 days after the line is put into operation, according to Director of the city's Department of Transport Vũ Văn Viện. — VNS