Cát Linh-Hà Đông metro line begins commercial operation

HÀ NỘI — The Cát Linh-Hà Đông metro line project was inaugurated and put into commercial operation on Saturday morning.
The line, which runs from Cát Linh in Ba Đình District to Hà Đông District, is the first urban railway put into operation in the country.
The quality assessment results of the metro line were approved by the State Council for Acceptance of Construction Projects on October 29. It was the final step for the project to begin commercial operation.
With total investment of approximately US$886 million, funded by Chinese ODA, the elevated line is more than 13km long and has 12 stations and 13 trains. Each train, whose designed speed is 80 km per hour, has four carriages capable of carrying over 900 passengers.
The Hà Nội People's Committee has announced the price of the tickets for the Cát Linh-Hà Đông metro, with the lowest one being VNĐ8,000 ($0.35) for a trip and VNĐ30,000 for a day pass.
A monthly pass for a passenger is priced at VNĐ200,000.
Hà Nội will offer free travel for all passengers during the first 15 days after the line is put into operation, according to Director of the city's Department of Transport Vũ Văn Viện. — VNS
