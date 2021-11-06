Cao Bằng Province reports first-ever COVID-19 case

A COVID-19 check point in Cao Bằng Province. Photo: moh.gov.vn
CAO BẰNG – The northern border province of Cao Bằng on Friday recorded its first-ever COVID-19 case since the pandemic hit the country early last year.
The infection was detected in Na Sai village in Yên Thọ Commune of Bảo Lâm District.
The patient is a 20-year-old man returning from the northern province of Bắc Ninh on October 31. He worked for a buffet restaurant in Nam Sơn District, Bắc Ninh Province.
On November 3, he received a call from the restaurant’s manager who said he had close contact with a COVID-19-infected employee there.
After taking RT-PCT test, he was confirmed positive to coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 on November 4.
- Ebola Outbreak 2018: WHO Preparing for ‘Worst Case Scenario,' Know the Virus' Symptoms
- Comments for : Spigen iPhone 5 Genuine Leather Grip Case hands-on
- Cirrus Logic Reports Q4 FY18 Revenue of $303.2 Million
- Trump is reportedly pushing for 'sweeping' strikes in Syria — but Mattis is pushing back
- Who Killed the Virtual Case File?
- ‘Big Bang Theory’ casts Katey Sagal, Jack McBrayer in long overdue roles in season 10
- Syrian Media Report Israeli Attack Near Damascus After IDF Warns of ‘Irregular Iranian Activity’
- Dysfunctional gene may be culprit in some Crohn's disease cases
- WHO preparing for worst-case Ebola scenario
- The Big Bang Theory hit with lawsuit over Sheldon's Soft Kitty song
- The Case of the Vanishing Frogs
- Comments for : LG G5 will come with B&O (Bang & Olufsen) audio features
- Comments for : Spigen shows off Apple iPhone 7, iPhone 7 Plus renders with its new cases
- Comments for : Sprint denies throttling reports
- Comments for : Forced to replace Beats, HP picks Bang & Olufsen as its new audio partner
- Comments for : Premium has a new name: enter the quad-core Vertu Signature Touch with Bang & Olufsen sound
- Comments for : Apple patent application covers case with windscreen for Apple iPhone microphone
- Comments for : Rear casing for Apple iPhone 6s Plus surfaces in a series of photographs revealing few changes
- End User Report: The Case For Formalizing Power Modeling
- Comments for : Bang for the buck: the best affordable Android phones under $300 unsubsidized
Cao Bằng Province reports first-ever COVID-19 case have 345 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at November 6, 2021. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.