Businesses equipped with knowledge about RCEP

The event was co-hosted by the Vietnam Chamber of Commerce and Industry (VCCI) and the Central Institute for Economic Management (CIEM), with the support of the Aus4Reform Program – the Australian Embassy in Vietnam.
Speaking at the conference, Nguyen Thi Thu Trang, Director of the VCCI's Centre for WTO and Economic Integration, cited a survey conducted by VCCI last year unveiling that only 23 percent of Vietnamese enterprises have fairly good understanding of FTAs.
VCCI will roll out more information providing activities to help local firms get an insight into the deal and guide them how to optimize its opportunities in specific sectors, she said.
Nguyen Anh Duong, Director of the CIEM’s Department for General Economic Issues and Integration Studies, pointed out impacts of the agreement on Vietnam's economy and the operation of local businesses.
On this occasion, the organizers introduced a business manual on the RCEP complied by VCCI with the support of the Aus4Reform Program.
