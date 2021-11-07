Building safer schools for LGBTIQ+ people

The online event “For safer schools for LGBTIQ+ people” was held in Hà Nội on Saturday. — Photo Courtesy of the organisers

HÀ NỘI — A safer education environment for LGBTIQ+ students is essential to create a more resilient and inclusive Việt Nam, said UNESCO Representative to Việt Nam Christian Manhart at an event in Hà Nội on Saturday.

The discussion between representatives from the education sector, international organisations, and activists, was part of the 2021 UN Free & Equal Campaign (UNFE) in Việt Nam.

It was run by the United Nations (UN) in Việt Nam, in partnership with the University of Education – Việt Nam National University (VNU-UEd) and the Việt Nam Network of Young Key Affected Population (VYKAP).

The campaign embraces current and future teachers as important agents of change, making efforts to engage with hundreds of trainee teachers to enhance their understanding of SOGIESC (Sexual Orientation, Gender Identity and Expression, and Sex Characteristics) concepts.

It also encourages educators to integrate these topics into their teaching, which will ultimately result in safer learning environments for all students.

“The event showed a strengthened partnership between the VNU-UEd, VYKAP and the UN in Việt Nam”, said Christian Manhart, UNESCO Representative to Việt Nam.

“United in a common belief that supporting a safer education environment for LGBTIQ+ students is one of the most important contributions to the development of education in the nation for a more resilient and inclusive Việt Nam.”

According to a recent national survey on a safe, equal, and inclusive learning environment conducted by UNESCO in Việt Nam, approximately 50 per cent of LGBTIQ+ students reported being victims of bullying and discrimination at school.

Over 70 per cent of LGBTIQ+ students said they were either physically or verbally abused, and a quarter of them had had suicidal thoughts.

These were also the experiences shared by two guest speakers from the LGBTIQ+ community, Dương Tú Anh and Lèo Bích Kim.

Vũ Trần Dũng, Founder and Network Senior Advisor of VYKAP, said: "Friends, teachers, and families make up a triangle of forces with direct and profound influence on adolescents and young students.

“However, the reality in many education institutions is that sexuality education for secondary and university students is still under-prioritised and follows restricted standards.”

This results in knowledge gaps and misconceptions about SOGIESC, and young people not having the knowledge or being unable to access adequate, comprehensive sexuality education (CSE).

Dr. Nguyễn Đức Huy, VNU-UEd Deputy Rector, said: “Each teacher in training is also an individual, a future global citizen, and a part of the inherent diversity of life.

“When equipped with a deeper, multidimensional and comprehensive view, these future teachers will contribute to promoting safer school environments, where all differences and diversities are respected.”

As an LGBTIQ+ right and health activist, Dương Tú Anh also proposed that in addition to schools’ support, students should also proactively participate in extracurricular activities to develop their own perspectives and experiences on SOGIESC and CSE.

UN Free & Equal is an initiative launched by the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) in 2013 as a global UN public information campaign aimed at promoting equal rights and fair treatment of LGBTIQ+ people.

The 2021 United Nations Free & Equal (UNFE) campaign in Việt Nam includes a four-week targeted social media campaign and a hybrid public event.

After the event on Saturday, the online social media campaign will continue until November 10. — VNS