Border troops deployed to assist COVID-19 fight along Vietnam-Cambodia borderline

This is the third time the Binh Dinh provincial Border Guard Command has mobilized its troops to support Kien Giang province.
As reported, all participating troops have been fully vaccinated with two doses of COVID-19 vaccine. The reinforced troops will work with "on-the-spot" force and local authorities to manage and protect sovereignty in border areas, over seas and islands.
Addressing the conference, Senior Colonel Phan Truong Son, Political Commissar of the Binh Dinh provincial Border Guard Command, praised border troops for their vanguard and voluntary spirit.
He believed that the troops would heighten responsibility and determination, overcome all challenges to successfully fulfill their assignments, contributing to ensuring a safe and happy lunar New Year for local people in border areas.
On the same day, the Soc Trang provincial Border Guard Command held a meeting and assigned tasks to 15 troops who will assist An Giang province in border management and pandemic prevention and control.
At the meeting, the command believed that with a high sense of responsibility and determination, reinforced troops will surmount hardships and promote unity in their task performance.
Also, the troops should strictly observe military discipline and follow COVID-19 prevention and control regulations to prevent the spread of the virus into the barracks.
Earlier, the Ninh Binh provincial Border Guard Command on November 9 assigned tasks to 20 border troops who will support An Giang’s forces on duty along the Vietnam-Cambodia borderline in managing border and pandemic prevention missions.
Source: baobienphong
Translated by Quynh Oanh
