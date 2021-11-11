Binh Duong sets up business support centre

At the ceremony (Photo: VNA)
Binh Duong (VNA) – A ceremony to announce the establishment of a business support centre in the southern province of Binh Duong was held on November 11.
The centre will also provide the provincial Department of Planning and Investment with consultations in State management of firms, he added.
Binh Duong currently has about 50,000 businesses with more than 1.2 million workers from almost all localities nationwide.
Over the time, particularly during waves of COVID-19 outbreaks , local authorities have promptly carried out policies aiding firms and curbing the spread of the pandemic. provincial competitiveness index (PCI).
VNA
