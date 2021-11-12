Binh Duong province, military force review coordination in pandemic prevention and control

The event saw the attendance of Chief of the General Staff and Deputy Defense Minister Senior Lieutenant General Nguyen Tan Cuong, Deputy Defense Minister Senior Lieutenant General Vu Hai San, Vice Chairman of the General Department of Politic Affairs Senior Lieutenant General Do Can, Deputy Chief of the General Staff Lieutenant General Ngo Minh Tien, Deputy Secretary of the Binh Duong provincial Party Committee Vo Van Minh, and leaders of other agencies and units.

Speaking at the working session, Mr. Nguyen Van Loi briefed delegates on the developments of COVID-19 in Binh Duong province and the outcomes of pandemic prevention and control in the province.

Over the past time, the province has been one of the biggest COVID-19 hotbeds in Vietnam. However, thanks to the implementation of synchronous, comprehensive and drastic pandemic prevention measures, the pandemic is now under control.

Particularly, about 90 percent of people in Binh Duong have received the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine, of whom 70 percent of the local people have been given the second shot. Meanwhile, 90 percent of enterprises have restored production and business activities, and 70 percent of workers have returned to work.

Mentioning the outcomes of pandemic prevention and control work, Loi sent his thanks to the Ministry of National Defense and people across the country, especially the military force for their timely support in containing the pandemic.

Over the past time, the Ministry of National Defense has deployed more than 5,000 officers and soldiers, including nearly 1,000 doctors, nurses, and medical staff to assist the province in the COVID-19 battle. In addition, the ministry has established two field hospitals for infectious diseases, provided two mobile COVID-19 testing vehicles, 15 ambulances for the province, and ensured adequate food and necessities for local people during quarantine and lock-down periods. Their efforts have been acknowledged and highly appreciated by the locals.

For his part, General Phan Van Giang expressed his delight at the positive results gained by the province's government and the people in pandemic prevention and control, as well as in the process of economic recovery.

The defense leader hoped that the province would continue exchanging information with the Ministry of National Defense to draw up timely plans and effective pandemic prevention measures.

General Giang also thanked the province authorities at all levels and people for always trusting and creating favorable conditions for the military force to fulfill all assigned missions.

