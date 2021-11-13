Bến Tre to provide support for 1,000 businesses in digital transformation

A MoU signed on November 11 between Bến Tre Province and technology companies supports local businesses in digital transformation. — VNA/VNS Photo Huỳnh Phúc Hậu

BẾN TRE PROVINCE — As many as 1,000 local businesses in the Cửu Long (Mekong) Delta province of Bến Tre will receive support in digital transformation, with an estimated cost of more than VNĐ41.5 billion (US$1.84 million).

A memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed on November 11 between the province's Department of Trade and Industry and technology companies on supporting local businesses in digital transformation.

The cost is being sourced from private sources, including technology companies.

Nguyễn Thị Bé Mười, deputy chairwoman of the provincial People's Committee, said the province would help local businesses apply digital and technology platforms.

She asked local authorities to closely coordinate with departments and relevant agencies to implement the goal. They are also required to raise awareness of the importance of digital transformation in the business community.

She said that local businesses must have a roadmap for digital transformation solutions in each specific stage.

Nguyễn Văn Niệm, deputy director of the province's Department of Industry and Trade, said promoting digital transformation would help local businesses improve management, enhance capacity and competitive advantage, and create new values for production and businesses.

There are six support packages for businesses in digital transformation, which includes e-invoices, digital signatures, e-commerce websites, CloudFone switchboards for customer care systems, Microsoft Teams software, and brand recognition solutions.

Priority will be given to local businesses with leading brands, start-up businesses, science and technology companies, and household businesses that want to convert to companies.

“Digital Transformation – Small changes, big benefits” will be the theme of the communication activities.

The department will provide training until the end of 2022 for 1,600 employees of local businesses to help raise awareness about digital transformation. — VNS