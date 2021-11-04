Bắc Giang makes efforts to contain new outbreak

BẮC GIANG — The authorities in the northern Bắc Giang Province have made strong efforts to contain the new clusters reported in late October.
According to the provincial steering committee of COVID-19 prevention and control, since October 26, Bắc Giang reported 114 positive cases. On Wednesday alone, there were 32 new infections.
Sixteen cases were linked to the cluster in Yên Thế District. Others were connected to local industrial zones, Ninh Hiệp Market in Hà Nội and factory workers returning from Quế Võ, Bắc Ninh.
Bắc Giang Province is being classified as being at low risk but there are two districts at the medium risk. Bố Hạ Town, Yên Thế District and Thượng Lan, Quang Châu and Vân Trung communes in Việt Yên Disstrict are classified as being at a high risk.
Chairman of the provincial People's Committee Lê Ánh Dương asked local production and manufacturing facilities to create QR codes and asked people entering those facilities to check-in.
Dương Văn Thái, secretary of the provincial Party Committee, head of the provincial steering committee of COVID-19 prevention and control, urged for the mobilising of all available sources with the utmost aim to protect public health and minimise the fatality rate and the number of serious cases.
The 5k protocols, vaccines, technology, and public awareness are the key to effective pandemic containment, he said while urging testing for workers and residential communities must be carried out regularly.
He highlighted Bắc Giang's efforts to contain the outbreak in seven to 10 days. — VNS
