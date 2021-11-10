Bà Rịa-Vũng Tàu launches e-commerce portal for tourism

Bà Rịa-Vũng Tàu Province has opened an e-commerce portal for tourism at dulichbariavungtau.com to provide information about local tourism services and destinations. Photo dulichbariavungtau.com

BÀ RỊA-VŨNG TÀU — The southern coastal province of Bà Rịa-Vũng Tàu has launched an e-commerce portal to provide information about local tourism services and destinations.

Tourists can quickly access information on tourism sites, accommodations, food and beverage services, and entertainment and shopping places through the portal at dulichbariavungtau.com.

Hotel bookings and itineraries of tours are available on the portal.

Trần Thị Thu Hiền, deputy director of the province's Tourism Department, said: "Bà Rịa-Vũng Tàu has received huge support from the Việt Nam E-Commerce Association to launch the province's e-commerce portal for travel."

"In the near future, the province will link its portal with other e-commerce portals for travel across the country and abroad to expand the market and reach out to potential customers.”

The department has also announced a plan for a virtual travel expo on the portal in December.

The expo themed "Cất Cánh Du Lịch Bà Rịa-Vũng Tàu 2021" (Tourism Promotion of Bà Rịa-Vũng Tàu 2021) shows the province's efforts to revive its tourism sector in the "new normal” and promote the province's tourism products and services.

Trịnh Hàng, the department's director, said tourism businesses and agencies in the province temporarily stopped operation because of the impact of the pandemic.

He added the department launched the e-commerce portal and virtual tourism fairs to help enterprises promote their services and approach customers, as well as encourage them to accelerate their digital business model strategy.

Bà Rịa-Vũng Tàu has launched a pilot programme for visitors from other provinces and cities.

Hiền said the work is part of the province's efforts in reviving its tourism sector and promoting its services and cuisine.

The department has released safe tourism criteria to ensure control and prevention of COVID-19 at accommodations, tourism areas and service suppliers, and for tourist agencies.

All employees, service staff and customers must be fully vaccinated and strictly comply with the Ministry of Health's 5K protocol.

The province has decided to first allow The Grand Hồ Tràm Resort & Casino and Bình Châu Hot Springs to re-open for tourists on October 15. Two accommodations have met the safe tourism criteria.

Hạng said the department has submitted a plan on safe adaptation to the COVID-19 pandemic for tourism to the province's People's Committee that will apply for all accommodations and tourism businesses in the province.

He said that all the tourism sector of Bà Rịa-Vũng Tàu would probably resume services this month. — VNS