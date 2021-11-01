Ba Na Hills Golf Club receives prestigious double World Gold Awards for fifth consecutive year

On October 29, 2021, Ba Na Hills Golf Club, under Sun Group's investment and IMG Group's management for operation, continued setting records with the double title of the "Best Golf Course in Việt Nam" and the "Best Golf Course in Asia" at World Golf Awards 2021, the most prestigious golf award in the world.

This is the fifth consecutive time that Sun Group’s golf course has been honoured with these two prestigious awards. Not only receiving high appreciation from World Golf Awards, the number one reputable golf award in the world, Ba Na Hills Golf Club is also ranked 89th place in the top 100 best golf courses in the world by the famous Golf Digest magazine in 2020.

Showing his pride that Ba Na Hills Golf Club continues firmly holding two great awards at World Golf Awards this year, Mr Paul Burley, Senior Vice President of IMG Golf Course Services, shared that, "Obtaining a prestigious award in two competitive categories over the course of five years is a highlighted achievement. We take pride in having succeeded in accompanying Ba Na Hills Golf Club, ever since the golf course was first designed with Luke Donald. We are so proud of the management of this great golf course and everything it has achieved."

Explaining why Ba Na Hills Golf Club has firmly held these prestigious titles for many consecutive years, Mr Tim Haddon, General Manager of Ba Na Hills Golf Club, agreed that, "The beautiful location and design of the golf course, the convenience provided by the dedicated and professional service from a team of enthusiastic staff and the love from customers have made miracles for Ba Na Hills Golf Club in consecutive years".

Class from landscape to facilities

Being the first design work of Luke Donald, the number one golf player in the world, the golf course under Sun Group's ownership has a favourable location which is at the foot of the majestic Ba Na mountain, on the Ba Na – Suoi Mo road axis about 25 minutes from Da Nang airport. Abundant natural vegetation, romantic streams, rolling hills and mountains combined with the skilful design and deep experience of Luke Donald have made a scene of Ba Na Hills Golf Club romantic and liberal, giving golf players an unexpected and interesting experience.

Ba Na Hills Golf Club brings the opportunity for golf players to experience golf rounds in the late afternoon or at night in the middle of a poetic hill and mountain scenery, with a complete lighting system equipped for 18 golf holes. This is not something that every international golf course can offer.

Having a full convergence of international standard facilities, the "Best golf course in Asia" makes an impression on golfers from the first sight to the moment when they leave the course. The Club House is designed by M. System, a company specialising in designing famous resorts and real estate projects in Asia, with impressive architecture inspired by Vietnamese ancient coins in order to bring good fortune. The restaurant serves European, Asian and Vietnamese cuisine and is located at the end of the 18th hole, possessing a nice view covering the whole golf course. The golf training course at Ba Na Hills Golf Club has a roof and lights with areas for having a practice on hitting and putting the golf ball meeting international standards, while there are two skill training rooms, a ball-contact area with 8 sand holes and 5 golf-putting areas. In addition, there is a sportswear and accessories store with a various product portfolio for golf, from well-known brands like Puma, Titleist, Footjoy, Cobra, etc. Ba Na Hills Golf Club, with all of its high-class facilities, is able to appeal to anyone who has a passion for the noble sport, whether it is an experienced golfer or a new golfer.

Strong impression through "services from the heart"

Under IMG's management, the leading golf course design and management Group in the world, Ba Na Hills Golf Club is a guarantee for the quality of professional and world-class services. Golfers coming to Ba Na Hills Golf Club feel like they have returned home, having moments of relaxation and full of passion for this special sport thanks to the professional attitude, enthusiasm and friendliness from the staff and caddies at the golf course.

"We are extremely proud of the staff working at Ba Na Hills Golf Club. IMG is very honoured to manage such great golf course and we also look forward to welcoming many golfers to Da Nang so that they can experience the beauty and quality service of Ba Na Hills Golf Club", said Mr Paul Burley, Senior Vice President of IMG Golf Course Services.

Sharing more about the efforts to ensure top quality service, as well as ensuring Việt Nam becomes one of the most famous golf destinations in the region, Mr Tim Haddon, General Manager of Ba Na Hills Golf Club, said that: "We have put a focus on improving the quality of training, high service standards, and simultaneously maintaining the grass in the best condition. The two awards from the World Golf Awards are great achievements for Ba Na Hills Golf Club, especially in the current context of COVID-19 pandemic causing many difficulties.

The prestigious award from the World Golf Awards not only affirms the position, quality and attraction of the golf course at the foot of Ba Na mountain, but also it is a foundation, making Ba Na Hills Golf Club’s name bold on the world golf map as well as in the hearts of domestic and international golfers. This, in turn, will attract more golf players to come to Da Nang, when the domestic and global tourism industries are reactivated.