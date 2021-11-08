Australia delivers an additional 800,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses to Vietnam

With this third delivery, Australia has met its commitment to share 1.5 million AstraZeneca vaccine doses from its own supply by the end of this year.

In addition to these doses, Australia's Ambassador to Vietnam, Robyn Mudie, recently announced that Australia would support Vietnam to purchase approximately 3.7 million more vaccine doses, through a procurement agreement with UNICEF and in partnership with Vietnam's Ministry of Health.

In total, Australia has now committed to share 5.2 million COVID-19 vaccine doses with Vietnam.

Ambassador Mudie welcomed the third delivery of doses from Australia. "I am proud we have met our original 1.5 million dose sharing commitment. These doses, along with the 3.7 million doses we will additionally help Vietnam to procure will support Vietnam's ongoing efforts to contain COVID-19 and boost economic recovery," said the Australian diplomat.

The 1.5 million COVID-19 vaccines Australia has delivered complement Australia's AUD60 million package of support for Vietnam's COVID-19 vaccine roll-out. This package will support COVID-19 vaccine procurement, cold chain upgrades, training for healthcare workers, and support the vaccine roll-out in remote provinces.

Song Anh