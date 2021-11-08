Australia delivers an additional 800,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses to Vietnam

With this third delivery, Australia has met its commitment to share 1.5 million AstraZeneca vaccine doses from its own supply by the end of this year.
In addition to these doses, Australia's Ambassador to Vietnam, Robyn Mudie, recently announced that Australia would support Vietnam to purchase approximately 3.7 million more vaccine doses, through a procurement agreement with UNICEF and in partnership with Vietnam's Ministry of Health.
In total, Australia has now committed to share 5.2 million COVID-19 vaccine doses with Vietnam.
Ambassador Mudie welcomed the third delivery of doses from Australia. "I am proud we have met our original 1.5 million dose sharing commitment. These doses, along with the 3.7 million doses we will additionally help Vietnam to procure will support Vietnam's ongoing efforts to contain COVID-19 and boost economic recovery," said the Australian diplomat.
The 1.5 million COVID-19 vaccines Australia has delivered complement Australia's AUD60 million package of support for Vietnam's COVID-19 vaccine roll-out. This package will support COVID-19 vaccine procurement, cold chain upgrades, training for healthcare workers, and support the vaccine roll-out in remote provinces.
Song Anh
- No Swine Flu Vaccine Available for Months
- Successful Study of Cancer Vaccine
- Researchers Move Toward MRSA Vaccine
- Ebola Vaccine Tested on Adults and Children in Africa Hailed a Success
- US Urged to Stockpile Cholera Vaccine
- Vaccines On Horizon For AIDS, Alzheimer's, Herpes
- Moderna Initiates Dosing Regimen for Phase I Study of Personalized Cancer Vaccine
- Vaccine Group Working to Buy Life-Saving Shots
- Glaxo Offers WHO 50 Million Pandemic Vaccines
- India Developing $1 Vaccine
- Vaccine and antibiotics stabilized so refrigeration is not needed – NIH study
- Gates Foundation to Donate $10B for Vaccines
- Nanoshells could deliver more chemo with fewer side effects
- Kickstarter’s 2013: 19.9K projects got off the ground thanks to 3 million backers
- Swine Flu Officially a Pandemic
- African Leaders Step Up to Narrow Immunization Gap
- NIH Statement on World AIDS Day 2012
- Polio Eradication Effort Challenged, But Not Derailed
- Commentary: Will Provenge Be New Standard of Care?
- Australian Defence Force Licenses
Australia delivers an additional 800,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses to Vietnam have 315 words, post on en.qdnd.vn at November 8, 2021. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.