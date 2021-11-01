ASEAN’s centrality is India’s important priority: Indian PM

Addressing the 18th ASEAN – India Summit on October 28, Modi said India always sees the unity and centrality of ASEAN as a priority. The lively relations of India and ASEAN for thousands of years is reflected in shared values, languages, traditions, architecture, scriptures, culture, and food.

He added that India's Indo-Pacific Oceans Initiative (IPOI) and ASEAN's Outlook for the Indo-Pacific are the framework for their shared vision and mutual cooperation in the Indo-Pacific region.

Noting that the year 2022 will mark the 30th anniversary of the India – ASEAN partnership, Modi said the important milestone will be celebrated as the "ASEAN – India Friendship Year."

He stressed that India pledges to further deepen ties with Cambodia – alternate ASEAN Chair next year, and Singapore – coordinator of ASEAN – India partnership.

