Argentina donates 500,000 AstraZeneca vaccine doses to Việt Nam

HÀ NỘI — Argentina's Government will donate 500,000 doses of AstraZeneca vaccine to Việt Nam as part of a one million dose package for five countries.

The donation was announced on Thursday and signed by Argentine President Alberto Fernandez, Vietnam News Agency reported from Buenos Aires.

The decision signed by the president highlighted the importance of joint efforts made by countries in limiting economic and health impacts caused by the pandemic.

The Argentine Government affirmed the COVID-19 pandemic was a global challenge that required a united strategy towards equitable access to vaccines. In the context that 75 per cent of the Argentine population had been vaccinated with at least one dose and 56.5 per cent of the population had completed the regimen, the Argentine Government considered this was the right time to share vaccines with other countries, showing solidarity and contributing to the pandemic response campaign.

Besides 500,000 doses presented to Việt Nam, Argentina also donated 450,000 doses to Mozambique; 18,000 doses to Santa Lucia; 11,000 doses to Saint Vincent and Grenadines and 2,000 doses to Dominica.

Earlier, the Vietnamese National Assembly donated 20,000 medical face masks to the National Congress of Argentina. — VNS