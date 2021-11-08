Almost 8,000 new cases reported in Việt Nam on Monday

A sample being taken from a man for COVID-19 testing. VNA/VNS Photo

HÀ NỘI — An additional 7,988 cases of COVID-19 were reported in Việt Nam on Monday, bringing the nationwide tally to 976,672.

A further 67 deaths were announced, taking the total number of deaths to 22,598.

Out of the new cases, 2,237 cases were detected in the community and 34 were imported and quarantined upon arrival.

Compared to Sunday, the number of daily cases across the nation has increased by 323.

HCM City tops the list again with 1,316 new infections, followed by Đồng Nai Province with 969 and Bình Dương Province with 832.

The capital city of Hà Nội reported 111 new cases on Monday.

The other infections were found in An Giang (531), Tiền Giang (392), Kiên Giang (363), Tây Ninh (354), Đồng Tháp (351), Bình Thuận (267), Bạc Liêu (229), Cà Mau (222), Cần Thơ (178), Bà Rịa – Vũng Tàu (149), Vĩnh Long (149), Long An (136), Hà Giang (133), Đắk Lắk (133), Khánh Hòa (80), Bình Phước (79), Bến Tre (69), Bắc Ninh (68), Nam Định (67), Đắk Nông (60), Gia Lai (59), Nghệ An (58), Phú Thọ (57), Bắc Giang (56), Hậu Giang (54), Ninh Thuận (52), Trà Vinh (51), Bình Định (50), Quảng Bình (30), Lâm Đồng (29), Thanh Hóa (27), Đà Nẵng (21), Hưng Yên (18), Hà Tĩnh (17), Hải Phòng (16), Thái Nguyên (16), Thừa Thiên Huế (14), Quảng Ngãi (14), Quảng Nam (14), Sơn La (11), Hải Dương (11), Quảng Ninh (10), Hà Nam (9), Vĩnh Phúc (9), Phú Yên (7), Kon Tum (4), Điện Biên (4), Ninh Bình (2), Lai Châu (2), Tuyên Quang (2) and Thái Bình (1).

Among the new COVID-related deaths, 35 were in HCM City.

The other fatalities were recorded in Đồng Nai (11), Bình Dương (8), Tây Ninh (2), Kiên Giang (2), An Giang (2), Khánh Hòa (1), Bình Phước (1), Cần Thơ (1), Hậu Giang (1), Đắk Lắk (1), Sóc Trăng (1) and Bạc Liêu (1).

In terms of the total number of national deaths, Việt Nam is 34th out of 223 countries and territories globally. Compared with the rest of Asia, Việt Nam is 10th out of 49 countries and territories.

A further 1,073 recoveries were reported on Monday, taking the total number of patients given the all-clear to 841,475.

There are currently 3,390 people in intensive care units; 13 patients are being treated using ECMO.

More than 90 million vaccine doses have been administered to date, with just over 29.3 million people having received two doses. — VNS