Airports Corporation of Vietnam posts $37.3m loss in Q3

HÀ NỘI — The Airports Corporation of Vietnam (ACV) posted a record loss of over VNĐ856 billion (US$37.3 million) in post-tax profit in the third quarter, blaming the poor performance on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.
This is the biggest quarterly loss since the firm's initial public offering in 2016. That compared to the loss of over VNĐ356 billion in Q2 last year, when airlines had to suspend their entire networks.
The net revenue from sales and service provision stood at around VNĐ370 billion in Q3, down 74.3 per cent year on year. The firm suffered from a loss of more than VNĐ1 trillion in core business activities, according to its consolidated financial statement.
Although its net revenue dropped strongly under COVID-19 impacts, the ACV has still had to carry out policies supporting airlines.
The ACV earned nearly VNĐ500 billion in profit in the first nine months of 2021, but the sum plunged by three times from 2020.
By September 30, its total asset value had dropped by over VNĐ1.5 trillion from the start of this year to VNĐ55.36 trillion.
The corporation looks to gain more than VNĐ10.56 trillion in revenue and VNĐ2.36 trillion in pre-tax profit in 2021. However, after nine months, it had fulfilled just almost 36 per cent and 26 per cent of the respective targets. — VNS
- THAI posts steep loss in first-quarter operations
- VIETNAM BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES OCTOBER 31
- PTTEP sees surge in Q3 net profit to Bt10.4 bn
- Vietnam tycoon spreads wings into airline startup
- Loss-ridden Bangkok Airways tightens purse strings
- Ingress sees net profit growth in Q3
- True Group records Bt385 million net profit in Q3
- TH Plantations’ Q3 net loss due to lower prices
- Vietnam stocks lead SE Asian peers on Sabeco stake sale
- Courts Asia swings to $3.1m loss for Q2
- AMMB’s Q3 profit surges 59.8% on higher lending, recoveries
- Gamuda posts 17.4% rise in Q3 net profit
- Vietnam commits to realising GMS high-tech agriculture priority
- Hiap Teck posts lower Q3 earnings
- Relatives grapple with loss of Brampton family killed in Ethiopian Airlines crash
- Relatives grapple with loss of six family members from Brampton in Ethiopian Airlines crash
- KLK’s Q3 profit slides 65% on CPO price drops
- Hua Yang back to the black in Q3
- Splash sale dilutes Gamuda’s Q3 earnings
- Indonesia 7.0 quake kills at least 37, injures dozens, damages buildings
Airports Corporation of Vietnam posts $37.3m loss in Q3 have 389 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at November 2, 2021. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.