AFD provides loan of 70 million euros for expanded Hòa Bình hydropower plant project

HÀ NỘI — A concessional loan worth 70 million euros (US$81 million) without government guarantee for the expanded Hòa Bình Hydropower Plant Project was inked on Wednesday between the Vietnam Electricity (EVN) group and the French Development Agency (AFD).
The project includes two turbines with a combined capacity of 480MW and has a total investment of VNĐ9.22 trillion ($406.7 million), 70 per cent of which is commercial loans, including the 70 million euro loan from the AFD and the rest from domestic commercial banks.
Once completed, the expanded plant, located in the northern province of Hòa Bình, will help increase power generation for the northern region and reduce production costs. By optimising water flows, the annual electricity output will be raised by about 495 million kWh, thus helping replace fossil fuel in power generation and cut down greenhouse gas emissions.
The new turbines will also help ease the burden on existing ones, helping increase the lifespan of the equipment and save maintenance expenses.
The project started in January this year. Its first turbine is scheduled to become operational in the second quarter of 2024 and the second turbine in the fourth quarter of the same year.
Speaking at the signing ceremony in Hà Nội, AFD Director in Vietnam Herve Conan said following the success of bilateral cooperation in renewable energy in recent years, the AFD and EVN decided to expand their partnership to the key project in energy transition in the country.
He added the loan signing matches the Vietnamese Prime Minister's strong statements made at the 26th UN Climate Change Conference of the Parties (COP26), demonstrates the EVN's trust in the AFD, and marks the group's ambition to sustainably develop energy, which also suits the AFD's strategy that all of its projects be 100 per cent compatible with the Paris Agreement. — VNS
- VBSP launches Mobile Banking 2 project towards financial inclusion
- TJMaxx, Marshals and IKEA close all US stores due to coronavirus pandemic - as experts warn that millions across America could lose their jobs after unemployment claims skyrocket by 70,000 in a week
- Central Vietnam seeks solutions for large-scale projects across sectors
- RPT-INSIGHT-Under water? Banks play home loan lottery as insurers bail out
- '100 million people in India are malnourished'
- Manufacturers shutter plants, travel halted as virus spreads
- Nyrstar's falling share price, job cuts have unions worried about Hobart plant's workforce
- Chancellor Rishi Sunak 'could underwrite £17,000 of salary for EVERY worker' by waiving income tax or national insurance in massive new coronavirus bailout package to stop millions of workers being laid off
- BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES MARCH 26
- BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES MARCH 21
- BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES MARCH 23
- BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES MARCH 20
- New BMW X5 Officially Confirmed To Debut Later This Year
- New approach into Vietnam logistics
- OMV to sell $2.3 billion of assets to fund purchase of plastics maker
- Foundation of a new Uttar Pradesh has been laid in 3 years: Yogi Adityanath
- SOEs see order recovery after shipment slowdown
- 2020 Daily Trail Markers: Primaries go on in three states despite coronavirus
- German clubs expect drastic drops on international transfer markets
- Florida shuts down some beaches to crack down on spring break partying amid coronavirus
AFD provides loan of 70 million euros for expanded Hòa Bình hydropower plant project have 525 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at November 11, 2021. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.