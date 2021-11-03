Aeromedical evacuation training course held for Vietnamese peacekeepers

The training course aims at preparing for the deployment of the Level-two Field Hospital Rotation 4 in South Sudan.

The event attracted the participation of 35 trainees, including 24 members of Aero-medical Evacuation Team (AMET) of Vietnam’s Level-two Field Hospital Rotation 4 and staff of the hospital's departments. Eleven remaining participants are medical personnel of the Level-1 Field Hospital of the Engineering Company to be deployed to a U.N. Peacekeeping Mission as observers.

During the five-day event, Australian experts and experienced Vietnamese instructors will equip trainees with knowledge related to aeromedical evacuation systems, principles of medical evacuation, safety requirement and process of conducting aeromedical evacuation as requested by U.N. Mission in South Sudan and U.N. Headquarters. They will also learn basic skills to conduct aeromedical evacuation missions.

Together with theoretical knowledge, participants will also deal with simulated circumstances while conducting aeromedical evacuation by helicopter M-171/17. These contents are aimed to help AMET team to effectively undertake missions in the future.

Translated by Tran Hoai