8,982 new COVID-19 cases, 81 more deaths reported on Friday

The 8,982 new COVID-19 cases in clude six imported cases and 8,976 local infections detected in Hồ Chí Minh City(1,388), Đồng Nai (813), An Giang (661), Bình Dương (654), Tiền Giang (634), Tây Ninh (517), Kiên Giang (403), Đồng Tháp (383), Sóc Trăng (298), Bình Thuận (287), Vĩnh Long (284), Cà Mau (258), Bạc Liêu (252), Cần Thơ (178), Bà Rịa – Vũng Tàu (177), Hà Nội (176), Khánh Hòa (170), Long An (110), Hậu Giang (101), Bình Phước (99), Trà Vinh (85), Bến Tre (84), Hà Giang (62), Đắk Nông (60), Bình Định (57), Thái Bình (54), Lâm Đồng (54), Bắc Ninh (49), Ninh Thuận (47), Nghệ An (47), Quảng Nam (45), Thừa Thiên Huế (44), Bắc Giang (42), Quảng Ngãi (38), Thanh Hóa (37), Đà Nẵng (34), Phú Thọ (34), Quảng Bình (33), Hải Dương (30), Quảng Trị (29), Nam Định (27), Gia Lai (23), Quảng Ninh (23), Hà Tĩnh (18), Hưng Yên (18), Hải Phòng (16), Hà Nam (11), Phú Yên (8 ), Lạng Sơn (6), Sơn La (5), Vĩnh Phúc (3), Thái Nguyên (2), Hòa Bình (2), Kon Tum (2), Điện Biên (2), and Tuyên Quang (2). Of these 4,180 were found in the community.
An additional 81 COVID related deaths were announced bringing the total death toll to 22,930.
