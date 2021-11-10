7,930 new COVID-19 cases recorded in Việt Nam on Wednesday

Hà Nội tests controls on spectators entering Mỹ Đình Stadium ahead of the Việt Nam-Japan Football Match, which will take place on Thursday. Those who bring their identity cards or passports and certificates of full vaccination against COVID-19 with the second shot received at least 14 days prior will be allowed to enter the stadium. VNA/VNS Photo

HÀ NỘI — A total of 7,930 new COVID-19 cases were reported on Wednesday, taking the total number of infections to 992,735.

There were also 79 fatalities announced on Wednesday.

In the last 24 hours, the number of daily cases has decreased nationally by 221. Just 12 of the new infections were imported and quarantined upon arrival.

HCM City still tops the list with 1,414 new infections, followed by neighbouring Đồng Nai Province with 848, and Bình Dương Province with 627.

The number of infections in other southern provinces remained high, such as An Giang (450), Tây Ninh (435), Tiền Giang (396), Kiên Giang (327), Sóc Trăng (298), Bình Thuận (287), Đồng Tháp (274), Bạc Liêu (234), Bà Rịa – Vũng Tàu (191), Cà Mau (180), Vĩnh Long (157), Cần Thơ (139), Long An (132), Bình Phước (131) and Khánh Hòa (122).

Compared to Tuesday, there was an increase in the new infections of 138 in HCM City, 194 in Tây Ninh Province and 189 in Tiền Giang Province.

However, Sóc Trăng Province's infections decreased 274 and those of An Giang by 107.

The capital city of Hà Nội reported 80 new cases, a reduction of 188 compared to Tuesday.

The other infections were found in Hà Giang (94), Bến Tre (87), Trà Vinh (74), Hậu Giang (63), Gia Lai (61), Quảng Ngãi (57), Nghệ An (51), Ninh Thuận (50), Phú Thọ (45), Hà Tĩnh (44), Bình Định (39), Bắc Giang (36), Đắk Nông (36), Thanh Hóa (33), Nam Định (29), Đà Nẵng (26), Bắc Ninh (23), Hưng Yên (23), Quảng Nam (19), Hải Dương (18), Phú Yên (16), Quảng Bình (13), Kon Tum (11), Quảng Trị (11), Lạng Sơn (9), Tuyên Quang (8 ), Điện Biên (6), Hà Nam (6), Thừa Thiên Huế (6), Ninh Bình (5), Vĩnh Phúc (4), Cao Bằng (2), Thái Nguyên (2), Lai Châu (2), Yên Bái (2), Hòa Bình (1), Bắc Kạn (1), Hải Phòng (1) and Thái Bình (1).

The 79 COVID-related deaths were reported in HCM City (43), Bình Dương (9), Long An (4), Tiền Giang (4), An Giang (4), Đồng Nai (3), Đắk Lắk (2), Tây Ninh (2), Kiên Giang (2), Bạc Liêu (2), Khánh Hòa (1), Bình Thuận (1), Vĩnh Long (1) and Cần Thơ (1).

The total death toll is now 22,765 or 2.4 per cent of all cases in the country.

Some 3,620 patients nationwide are in a serious condition, according to the Ministry of Health's report, with 13 on life support (ECMO).

A further 1,254 patients were given the all-clear on Wednesday, taking the total number of recoveries to 844,054.

Around 93.9 million COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered in Việt Nam to date. — VNS