Additional menu

Talk Vietnam

News from Vietnam and around the world

7,930 new cases reported on Wednesday

by vietnamnews.vn Leave a Comment

Cases reported in Hồ Chí Minh City (1,414), Đồng Nai (848), Bình Dương (627), An Giang (450), Tây Ninh (435), Tiền Giang (396), Kiên Giang (327), Sóc Trăng (298), Bình Thuận (287), Đồng Tháp (274), Bạc Liêu (234), Bà Rịa – Vũng Tàu (191), Đắk Lắk (181), Cà Mau (180), Vĩnh Long (157), Cần Thơ (139), Long An (132), Bình Phước (131), Khánh Hòa (122), Hà Giang (94), Bến Tre (87), Hà Nội (80), Trà Vinh (74), Hậu Giang (63), Gia Lai (61), Quảng Ngãi (57), Nghệ An (51), Ninh Thuận (50), Phú Thọ (45), Hà Tĩnh (44), Bình Định (39), Bắc Giang (36), Đắk Nông (36), Thanh Hóa (33), Nam Định (29), Đà Nẵng (26), Bắc Ninh (23), Hưng Yên (23), Quảng Nam (19), Hải Dương (18), Phú Yên (16), Quảng Bình (13), Kon Tum (11), Quảng Trị (11), Lạng Sơn (9), Tuyên Quang (8 ), Điện Biên (6), Hà Nam (6), Thừa Thiên Huế (6), Ninh Bình (5), Vĩnh Phúc (4), Cao Bằng (2), Thái Nguyên (2), Lai Châu (2), Yên Bái (2), Hòa Bình (1), Bắc Kạn (1), Hải Phòng (1), Thái Bình (1).

7,930 new cases reported on Wednesday have 401 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at November 10, 2021. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.