7,504 new cases of COVID-19, 70 deaths reported Friday

Medical staff prepare to take samples for COVID testing in Hà Nôi. VNA/VNS Photo

HÀ NỘI — A total of 7,504 new COVID-19 cases were reported on Friday, taking the total number of infections to 953,547.

There were also 70 fatalities announced on Friday.

Compared to Thursday, the number of daily cases has increased nationally by 924.Just 17 of the new infections were imported and quarantined upon arrival.

Đồng Nai Province tops the list with 953 new infections, followed by neighbouring Bình Dương Province with 917, and HCM City with 912.

The capital city of Hà Nội reported 91 new cases.

The other infections were found in Kiên Giang (477), Bạc Liêu (468), An Giang (411), Tây Ninh (305), Bình Thuận (298), Cà Mau (241), Cần Thơ (199), Sóc Trăng (193), Đồng Tháp (166), Tiền Giang (163), Long An (140), Hà Giang (138), Đắk Lắk (135), Bình Phước (107), Gia Lai (94), Vĩnh Long (92), Bến Tre (90), Trà Vinh (86), Đắk Nông (76), Bà Rịa – Vũng Tàu (74), Ninh Thuận (55), Nghệ An (51), Hậu Giang (49), Thanh Hóa (49), Bắc Ninh (46), Khánh Hòa (44), Bắc Giang (43), Phú Thọ (39), Nam Định (37), Lâm Đồng (30), Quảng Ngãi (26), Quảng Nam (23), Hưng Yên (22), Bình Định (18), Quảng Ninh (16), Đà Nẵng (14), Hà Nam (13), Hà Tĩnh (13), Điện Biên (13), Kon Tum (7), Thừa Thiên Huế (7), Lai Châu (6), Thái Nguyên (5), Ninh Bình (5), Quảng Trị (4), Quảng Bình (4), Hải Dương (4), Hải Phòng (3), Phú Yên (3), Lạng Sơn (3), Thái Bình (2), Sơn La (2), Tuyên Quang (2), Lào Cai (1), Bắc Kạn (1), Cao Bằng (1).

Among the new COVID-related deaths, 33 were in HCM City. The other fatalities were recorded in An Giang (9), Bình Dương (6), Long An (5), Kiên Giang (3), Sóc Trăng (3), Hậu Giang (2), Bạc Liêu (2), Hưng Yên (1), Đắk Lắk (1), Tây Ninh (1), Đồng Nai (1), Tiền Giang (1), Ninh Thuận (1) and Bến Tre (1).

A further 1,941 recoveries were reported on Friday, taking the total number of patients given the all-clear to 837,347.

Ten provinces out of 63 have not detected any new infections in the past two weeks. They are Ninh Bình, Sơn La, Yên Bái, Lai Châu, Hải Phòng, Tuyên Quang, Thái Bình, Hòa Bình, Bắc Kạn and Cao Bằng.

There are currently 3,093 people being treated in intensive care units.

More than 86.3 million vaccine doses have been administered to date, with just over 26.9 million people having received two doses. VNS