6,192 new COVID-19 cases in Việt Nam on Wednesday

A COVID-19 checkpoint in Na Tông Commune, Điện Biên District, Điện Biên Province. — VNA/VNS Photo

HÀ NỘI — A total of 6,192 new cases were reported in Việt Nam on Wednesday, bringing the nationwide tally to 938,549 since the start of the pandemic.

A further 78 deaths were also announced. They were in HCM City (40), Bình Dương (13), Cần Thơ (4), Đồng Nai (4), Tiền Giang (3), An Giang (3), Bạc Liêu (2), Long An (2), Kiên Giang (2), Ninh Thuận (2), Vĩnh Long (1), Bà Rịa – Vũng Tàu (1), Bình Thuận (1).

Out of the new cases, 17 were imported and quarantined upon arrival.

The number of infections increased by 555 cases compared to Tuesday's figures.

Ninh Thuận had the highest number of infections with 1,009 new cases, though this number includes 914 cases added from the previous days.

Hà Nội recorded 76 new cases.

The other areas that recorded new COVID-19 cases were HCM City (985), Đồng Nai (905), Bình Dương (773), Kiên Giang (374), An Giang (312), Bạc Liêu (290), Tây Ninh (272), Tiền Giang (207), Sóc Trăng (193), Cần Thơ (152), Bình Thuận (136), Long An (119), Hà Giang (118), Đắk Lắk (98), Đồng Tháp (97), Quảng Nam (90), Bà Rịa – Vũng Tàu (82), Bình Phước (70), Vĩnh Long (67), Bến Tre (52), Bình Định (50), Phú Thọ (50), Bắc Ninh (48), Gia Lai (45), Hậu Giang (40), Trà Vinh (36), Thừa Thiên Huế (35), Bắc Giang (32), Thanh Hóa (29), Quảng Ngãi (29), Khánh Hòa (27), Điện Biên (25), Nghệ An (20), Lâm Đồng (18), Hà Nam (11), Quảng Trị (11), Hải Dương (11), Đắk Nông (10), Phú Yên (10), Ninh Bình (9), Nam Định (9), Kon Tum (9), Quảng Bình (8), Sơn La (8), Hải Phòng (6), Lạng Sơn (5), Thái Bình (5), Quảng Ninh (4), Đà Nẵng (4), Lào Cai (2), Hà Tĩnh (1), Vĩnh Phúc (1), Thái Nguyên (1), Hòa Bình (1), Bắc Kạn (1), Hưng Yên (1).

The Minister of Health also announced that 8,869 patients have fully recovered from the virus, bringing the total number of recoveries to 833,675.

There are 3,052 COVID-19 patients in hospital at the moment, 13 of which are on life support (ECMO).

More than 84 million doses of vaccines have been administered so far in Việt Nam. — VNS