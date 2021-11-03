6,192 new COVID-19 cases in Việt Nam on Wednesday

HÀ NỘI — A total of 6,192 new cases were reported in Việt Nam on Wednesday, bringing the nationwide tally to 938,549 since the start of the pandemic.
A further 78 deaths were also announced. They were in HCM City (40), Bình Dương (13), Cần Thơ (4), Đồng Nai (4), Tiền Giang (3), An Giang (3), Bạc Liêu (2), Long An (2), Kiên Giang (2), Ninh Thuận (2), Vĩnh Long (1), Bà Rịa – Vũng Tàu (1), Bình Thuận (1).
Out of the new cases, 17 were imported and quarantined upon arrival.
The number of infections increased by 555 cases compared to Tuesday's figures.
Ninh Thuận had the highest number of infections with 1,009 new cases, though this number includes 914 cases added from the previous days.
Hà Nội recorded 76 new cases.
The other areas that recorded new COVID-19 cases were HCM City (985), Đồng Nai (905), Bình Dương (773), Kiên Giang (374), An Giang (312), Bạc Liêu (290), Tây Ninh (272), Tiền Giang (207), Sóc Trăng (193), Cần Thơ (152), Bình Thuận (136), Long An (119), Hà Giang (118), Đắk Lắk (98), Đồng Tháp (97), Quảng Nam (90), Bà Rịa – Vũng Tàu (82), Bình Phước (70), Vĩnh Long (67), Bến Tre (52), Bình Định (50), Phú Thọ (50), Bắc Ninh (48), Gia Lai (45), Hậu Giang (40), Trà Vinh (36), Thừa Thiên Huế (35), Bắc Giang (32), Thanh Hóa (29), Quảng Ngãi (29), Khánh Hòa (27), Điện Biên (25), Nghệ An (20), Lâm Đồng (18), Hà Nam (11), Quảng Trị (11), Hải Dương (11), Đắk Nông (10), Phú Yên (10), Ninh Bình (9), Nam Định (9), Kon Tum (9), Quảng Bình (8), Sơn La (8), Hải Phòng (6), Lạng Sơn (5), Thái Bình (5), Quảng Ninh (4), Đà Nẵng (4), Lào Cai (2), Hà Tĩnh (1), Vĩnh Phúc (1), Thái Nguyên (1), Hòa Bình (1), Bắc Kạn (1), Hưng Yên (1).
The Minister of Health also announced that 8,869 patients have fully recovered from the virus, bringing the total number of recoveries to 833,675.
There are 3,052 COVID-19 patients in hospital at the moment, 13 of which are on life support (ECMO).
More than 84 million doses of vaccines have been administered so far in Việt Nam. — VNS
- Michigan Reports 4,905 New COVID-19 Cases, 75 Deaths Wednesday
- 3 new COVID-19 cases reported in Mizoram
- The US hit a record 7-day average of new Covid-19 cases as hospitals are further strained
- Oxford Researcher Claims India Getting 800,000 New COVID-19 Cases Per Day, Contesting Official Data
- Vietnam records new Covid-19 case from India
- Universities suspend teaching following two new Covid-19 cases
- City steps up preventive measures after new COVID-19 cases detected
- 2,261 people relating to new Covid-19 cases in HCMC test negative
- 36,604 new Covid-19 cases take India’s tally to nearly 9.5 million
- Coronavirus cases: India records 31,522 new COVID-19 cases; death toll at 1,41,772
- India records 26,567 new Covid-19 cases, 835 more deaths; infection tally crosses 97 lakh
- No new COVID-19 case recorded on December 4
- December Sees More Than One Million New COVID-19 Cases Logged In First Five Days
- Asian Countries Handle New COVID-19 Cases without Lockdowns
- Mira Bhayandar reports 65 new COVID-19 cases, 45 people recover in the last 24 hours
- Mumbai adds 646 new COVID-19 cases; 19 die
- 278 new COVID-19 cases in Ernakulam
- Mumbai: Dharavi reports just one new COVID-19 case today; tally climbs to 3,736
- Coronavirus | India’s new COVID-19 cases stay below 40,000 for 11th straight day day
- Odisha reports fall in new COVID-19 cases
6,192 new COVID-19 cases in Việt Nam on Wednesday have 572 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at November 3, 2021. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.