5,637 new cases of COVID-19 reported on Tuesday

Twenty-four imported and 5,613 domestic infections were confirmed on Tuesday. The local one were found in Đồng Nai (858), Bình Dương (780), HCM City (682), Kiên Giang (421), Bạc Liêu (316), An Giang (314), Tiền Giang (202), Sóc Trăng (165), Bình Thuận (164), Cần Thơ (146), Tây Ninh (131), Long An (116), Bắc Ninh (115), Hà Giang (93), Đồng Tháp (91), Ninh Thuận (89), Đắk Lắk (80), Gia Lai (74), Bà Rịa – Vũng Tàu (67), Trà Vinh (67), Cà Mau (62), Phú Thọ (59), Hà Nội (56), Vĩnh Long (50), Bến Tre (47), Hậu Giang (46), Thanh Hóa (45), Bình Định (40), Nghệ An (36), Khánh Hòa (26), Hà Nam (21), Lâm Đồng (20), Bắc Giang (17), Bình Phước (13), Đắk Nông (11), Quảng Nam (11), Thừa Thiên Huế (10), Kon Tum (10), Quảng Ngãi (9), Thái Nguyên (8 ), Đà Nẵng (7), Quảng Bình (7), Nam Định (7), Hải Dương (4), Hải Phòng (4), Vĩnh Phúc (3), Quảng Ninh (3), Hà Tĩnh (2), Sơn La (2), Tuyên Quang (2), Hưng Yên (2), Điện Biên (1), and Lào Cai (1). Details to follow soon.