5,598 new COVID-19 cases recorded in Việt Nam on Monday

A COVID-19 vaccine being administered. — VNA/VNS Photo Trung Kiên

HÀ NỘI — A total of 5,598 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Việt Nam on Friday, bringing the nationwide total to 926,720.

The Ministry of Health also announced 48 COVID-related deaths, bringing the total number to 22,131.

Out of the new cases, three were imported and quarantined upon arrival.

The number of infections increased by 79 cases compared to Sunday's figures.

HCM City still has the highest infection figures, with 927 cases, followed by Bình Dương (682) and Đồng Nai (657). Cases in the capital city Hà Nội continue to slowly rise with 57 announced on Monday, an increase of 11 cases since Sunday.

Other areas that have recorded new cases are: Đồng Nai (657), Kiên Giang (469), Bạc Liêu (382), An Giang (215), Sóc Trăng (194), Bình Thuận (167), Đắk Lắk (164), Tiền Giang (163), Tây Ninh (157), Cần Thơ (149), Bà Rịa – Vũng Tàu (109), Long An (100), Hà Giang (98), Đồng Tháp (89), Trà Vinh (72), Bình Phước (72), Phú Thọ (70), Cà Mau (68), Ninh Thuận (62), Vĩnh Long (50), Bắc Ninh (50), Hậu Giang (47), Bến Tre (37), Thanh Hóa (34), Kon Tum (29), Lâm Đồng (25), Hà Nam (23), Thừa Thiên Huế (22), Nghệ An (22), Khánh Hòa (21), Gia Lai (18), Quảng Ngãi (14), Quảng Nam (14), Quảng Bình (13), Nam Định (10), Bình Định (9), Bắc Giang (9), Phú Yên (5), Thái Nguyên (4), Lào Cai (4), Hà Tĩnh (3), Vĩnh Phúc (3), Quảng Trị (2), Tuyên Quang (2), Thái Bình (1), Hòa Bình (1).

The Ministry of Health also announced the recovery of 1,731 more patients, bringing the total of national recoveries to 822,065.

Việt Nam has so far administered nearly 81.9 million doses of vaccines. — VNS