5,598 new COVID-19 cases, 48 more deaths reported on Monday

The 5,598 new COVID-19 cases include three imported cases and 5,595 local infections detected in Hồ Chí Minh City (927), Bình Dương (682), Đồng Nai (657), Kiên Giang (469), Bạc Liêu (382), An Giang (215), Sóc Trăng (194), Bình Thuận (167), Đắk Lắk (164), Tiền Giang (163), Tây Ninh (157), Cần Thơ (149), Bà Rịa – Vũng Tàu (109), Long An (100), Hà Giang (98), Đồng Tháp (89), Trà Vinh (72), Bình Phước (72), Phú Thọ (70), Cà Mau (68), Ninh Thuận (62), Hà Nội (57), Vĩnh Long (50), Bắc Ninh (50), Hậu Giang (47), Bến Tre (37), Thanh Hóa (34), Kon Tum (29), Lâm Đồng (25), Hà Nam (23), Thừa Thiên Huế (22), Nghệ An (22), Khánh Hòa (21), Gia Lai (18), Quảng Ngãi (14), Quảng Nam (14), Quảng Bình (13), Nam Định (10), Bình Định (9), Bắc Giang (9), Phú Yên (5), Thái Nguyên (4), Lào Cai (4), Hà Tĩnh (3), Vĩnh Phúc (3), Quảng Trị (2), Tuyên Quang (2), Thái Bình (1), and Hòa Bình (1). Of these có 2,321 were found in the community.
An additional 48 COVID-related deaths were also announced, bringing the total death toll to 22,131.
