55 fallen soldiers’ remains reburied in An Giang

In 2021, due to the complicated developments of the COVID-19 pandemic, Team K93 under the An Giang provincial Military Command only focused on searching martyrs' remains inside the country.
With high solidarity and resolve, troops from Team K93 have found 54 sets of martyrs' remains of which two sets were identified.
Speaking at the event, President of the An Giang provincial People's Committee Nguyen Thanh Binh emphasized that the Fatherland of Vietnam and its people in general, and the province's people in particular will forever be grateful for what war heroes did to bring freedom and independence to the country.
He vowed to continue stepping up the search and collection of martyrs' remains in the near future.
At the event, delegates and people offered incense and flowers in commemoration of the fallen soldiers.
Translated by Song Anh
