18 children aged two-six months in Hà Nội mistakenly given COVID-19 vaccine

Minister of Health Nguyễn Thanh Long on November 4 visits the children at Saint Paul Hospital in Hà Nội. — Photo from the Ministry of Health

HÀ NỘI — Eighteen children aged between 2-6 months old in Hà Nội's Quốc Oai District were mistakenly inoculated with the Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine, according to the municipal Department of Health.

The department reported that on November 3, the Health Station of Yên Sơn Commune in Quốc Oai District mistakenly vaccinated 18 children aged 2-6 months old with the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine.

The case was discovered and reported to the Hà Nội Department of Health on November 4.

The children were transferred to Saint Paul Hospital in Hà Nội for health examination and treatment.

The Ministry of Health immediately sent health experts to the hospital to examine the children's health and take necessary treatment measures to ensure safety for the children.

Experts from the National Children's Hospital said the children are in stable health conditions. Some of children show signs of fever and experience redness and swelling at the injection site, but these are common reactions after injection.

The Ministry of Health asked the Hà Nội Department of Health to promptly inspect and find the reasons leading to the mistake as well as responsibilities of those involved in the case.

Minister of Health Nguyễn Thanh Long on the evening of November 4 visited the children and asked leading health experts to continue supporting Hà Nội to treat and take care of the children.

The minister asked the Hà Nội Department of Health to review vaccination tasks as well as storage, transport and use of vaccines, particularly COVID-19 vaccines as regulated by the Ministry of Health.

He also ordered agencies to increase supervision to prevent similar cases in the future and strictly punish those involved in the case.

Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine has been recommended for children by the World Health Organisation. It has been administered to the 12-17 age group in around 30 countries.

The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has said the vaccine is suitable for the 5-11 age group. — VNS