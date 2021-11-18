18 cases of Covid-19 reported in Hai Duong, Quang Ninh

On the morning of February 11, Vietnam recorded 18 more cases of Covid-19, bringing the total number to 2,019.
Of the 18 new patients, there are 15 cases in Hai Duong, the country’s largest hotspot and 3 cases in Quang Ninh.
In Quang Ninh, all three patients, No. 2092, 2093, 2094 are residents of Dong Trieu Town, including a 26-year-old man and a 4-year-old boy who previously had close contact with Covid-19 patients and have been under quarantine since January 28 and 29. The third patient is a 23-year-old woman, a worker of POYUN Co., Ltd., based in Chi Linh City of Hai Duong province, who has been isolated since January 29.
All 3 patients are treated at the Vietnam-Sweden Hospital in Uong Bi District of Quang Ninh.
Hai Duong recorded 15 cases, patients No.2095-2109. All of them had close contact with Covid-19 patients and have been under quarantine so the risk of spreading the disease to community has been prevented.
By February 11 morning (the last day of the lunar year), Vietnam recorded a total of 2,019 cases of Covid-19, including 1,215 domestically-transported cases.
Since January 28, the Covid-19 epidemic has spread to 13 provinces and cities in Vietnam, with 522 locally-transmitted cases. Hai Duong has the highest number of patients with 356 cases, followed by Quang Ninh 57, Hanoi 28, Ho Chi Minh City 34, Gia Lai 26, Binh Duong 6…
Nearly 115,000 people are under quarantine, including 772 cases at the hospital, nearly 20,000 people at quarantine centers, more than 94,000 others at home and accommodations.
Meanwhile, 1,480 patients have been given the all-clear. Among those still under treatment, 18 have tested negative for SARS-CoV-2 once, 11 twice and 4 thrice. The death toll is still 35 cases.
Thuy Hanh
The life at a Hanoi’s quarantine center a few days before Tet
Several days before the Lunar New Year (Tet), the quarantine center based at the 58 Artillery Regiment in Quoc Oai district, Hanoi was in a quiet atmosphere.
