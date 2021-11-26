13,109 new COVID-19 cases, 137 more deaths reported on Friday

The 13,109 new COVID-19 cases include 15 imported cases and 13,094 local infections detected in Hồ Chí Minh City (1,809), Cần Thơ (897), Bình Dương (707), Tây Ninh (655), Bà Rịa – Vũng Tàu (653), Đồng Tháp (601), Bạc Liêu (566), Đồng Nai (556), Vĩnh Long (536), Bến Tre (501), Bình Thuận (496), Sóc Trăng (493), Kiên Giang (418), An Giang (387), Cà Mau (374), Trà Vinh (309), Bình Phước (271), Hà Nội (253), Hậu Giang (238), Khánh Hòa (216), Đắk Lắk (181), Bắc Ninh (153), Hà Giang (143), Bình Định (132), Tiền Giang (123), Nghệ An (117), Thừa Thiên Huế (113), Lâm Đồng (112), Quảng Nam (95), Đắk Nông (92), Đà Nẵng (92), Quảng Ngãi (80), Long An (75), Vĩnh Phúc (62), Quảng Trị (57), Thanh Hóa (55), Hưng Yên (47), Lạng Sơn (44), Phú Thọ (38), Nam Định (38), Ninh Thuận (31), Phú Yên (30), Tuyên Quang (28), Quảng Bình (28), Quảng Ninh (25), Thái Bình (25), Thái Nguyên (22), Gia Lai (21), Hà Tĩnh (19), Ninh Bình (18), Bắc Giang (16), Hà Nam (10), Hải Dương (8 ), Cao Bằng (7), Kon Tum (6), Hải Phòng (4), Hòa Bình (4), Điện Biên (4), Lào Cai (2), and Yên Bái (1). Of these 7,288 cases were found in the community.

137 more COVID-related deaths were announced, bringing the total death toll to 24,544 ca.