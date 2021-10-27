Youths volunteer to join COVID-19 fight in Soc Trang

Twenty five volunteers will be in charge of receiving and distributing oxygen to the COVID-19 field hospital in Huyen De district, transporting infected cases to quarantined facilities, and taking samples for COVID-19 testing, to name but a few. As scheduled, they will stay in the province to perform their tasks until November 30.

In addition, the HCYU has also mobilized two ambulances to transport COVID-19 patients in Soc Trang province, organized a refresher course to set up mobile oxygen stations, and implemented activities to support oxygen for the COVID-19 field hospital in the locality.

Meanwhile, the union has also offered medical supplies to the province, including 2,000 sets of protective clothing, 1,000 medical masks, 10 boxes of hand sanitizer, 500 pairs of medical gloves, and oxygen.

Over the past time, the HCYU has called upon tens of thousands of young people to participate in pandemic prevention and control activities, contributing to promoting the pioneering role of youths amid the complicated developments of the pandemic.

