Young Vietnamese artist to perform at Head In The Clouds Music Festival

HÀ NỘI Mỹ Anh, 19, is the only Vietnamese representative at the 2021 Head In The Clouds Music Festival in the US.

Head In The Clouds will take place over two days, November 6 and 7, at Rose Bowl Los Angeles Stadium (US) with the participation of many international artists such as Umi, Audrey Nuna, Elephante, DPR IAN annd Josh Pan.

This is the third time this international festival has been held by 88Rising.com, a famous record label that is loved by many young people in the US.

In order to ensure safety amid the pandemic, 88Rising requires audience to be fully vaccinated before attending the event.

Mỹ Anh is preparing for her special performance on the stage of 2021 Head In The Clouds. — Photo courtesy of Mỹ Anh

"I’ve had to keep it a secret for the past two months. I’m so happy. I do not know what to say. This is a dream. Please support my performance at the 2021 Head In The Clouds concert in November," Mỹ Anh shared on her fanpage.

Mỹ Anh is a female singer who is loved by young Vietnamese audiences. She is the youngest child of diva Mỹ Linh and musician Anh Quân.

In 2020, Mỹ Anh launched her first single 'Got you'. The young singer is an indie artist with a talent in self-composed, arranged and produced albums.

After participating in the music competition The Hero 2021, Mỹ Anh achieved successes such as reaching 4.2 million views on Youtube for the song Real Love and the collaboration with rapper G.Duck in the tune Công chúa bong bóng (Bubbles Princess) and Cô gái Trung Hoa (Chinese Girl), which were highly appreciated by critics.

Mỹ Anh appeared on the official poster of the event with many international artists. — Photo courtesy of 88Rising

Talking about the criteria in selecting artists this year, an 88Rising representative said: "We always want to work with talented, passionate artists, and we feel excited in conveying the story in their music.”

Amid the pandemic, Mỹ Anh is expected to go to the US alone to attend the event. — VNS