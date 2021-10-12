Young Vietnamese artist to perform at Head In The Clouds Music Festival

HÀ NỘI Mỹ Anh, 19, is the only Vietnamese representative at the 2021 Head In The Clouds Music Festival in the US.
Head In The Clouds will take place over two days, November 6 and 7, at Rose Bowl Los Angeles Stadium (US) with the participation of many international artists such as Umi, Audrey Nuna, Elephante, DPR IAN annd Josh Pan.
This is the third time this international festival has been held by 88Rising.com, a famous record label that is loved by many young people in the US.
In order to ensure safety amid the pandemic, 88Rising requires audience to be fully vaccinated before attending the event.
"I’ve had to keep it a secret for the past two months. I’m so happy. I do not know what to say. This is a dream. Please support my performance at the 2021 Head In The Clouds concert in November," Mỹ Anh shared on her fanpage.
Mỹ Anh is a female singer who is loved by young Vietnamese audiences. She is the youngest child of diva Mỹ Linh and musician Anh Quân.
In 2020, Mỹ Anh launched her first single 'Got you'. The young singer is an indie artist with a talent in self-composed, arranged and produced albums.
After participating in the music competition The Hero 2021, Mỹ Anh achieved successes such as reaching 4.2 million views on Youtube for the song Real Love and the collaboration with rapper G.Duck in the tune Công chúa bong bóng (Bubbles Princess) and Cô gái Trung Hoa (Chinese Girl), which were highly appreciated by critics.
Talking about the criteria in selecting artists this year, an 88Rising representative said: "We always want to work with talented, passionate artists, and we feel excited in conveying the story in their music.”
Amid the pandemic, Mỹ Anh is expected to go to the US alone to attend the event. — VNS
- Music Festivals Pinky Promise to Make Their Lineups 'Gender Equal' by 2022
- Male Artists Dominate Music Festivals, Duh
- Real Tales from Real People at a Local Music Festival
- Here Is a Two-Day Music Festival Comprised of Nearly 100% Men
- 'Say my name!' Bryan Cranston brings Walter White to the decks of Vegas music festival
- Weird Hologram of Michael Jackson Performed at Billboard Music Awards
- A found footage project recreating Outside Lands music festival
- JB Hi-Fi to offer cloud music service
- What Are You Doing Here?: Investigating the Men of Essence Festival
- Musician Lido Pimienta Responds to Criticism After Asking Women of Color to Move to the Front at Festival
- America's Small Cities Are Betting Their Second Act on Festivals
- 'This Is Real Freedom of Speech': Young Cambodian Women Forge a New World Through Rap
- What Amazon Music can do that rival streaming services can't
- Science + music = perfect formula at geeky Bluedot festival
- Rocker Neil Young challenging MP3s with new audio format
- Watch this Young Woman Rap With Kendrick Lamar On Stage and Kill It
- Country artist Hunter Hayes is singing VR's tune
- Did You Know That President Obama Is a House Music Head?
- A Chat With Savages' Jehnny Beth on Festival Etiquette, Flash Tats & Feminism
- Women in Clouds: Three 'Ambient' Musicians Discuss Their Art and Careers
Young Vietnamese artist to perform at Head In The Clouds Music Festival have 556 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at October 12, 2021. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.