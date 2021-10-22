World Luxury Hotel Awards 2021 honours 5 high-class hotels and resorts of Sun Group

Five hotels and resorts under the Sun Hospitality Group (SHG) – the tourism resort brand of Sun Group – have been honoured at the World Luxury Hotel Awards (WLHA) 2021, which is one of the most reputable awards in the world in the field of hotels and resorts.

In particular, Hotel de la Coupole – MGallery, a 5-star hotel with splendid Indochinese architectural style, located in the center of Sa Pa (Lao Cai) was named "Hotel with the most luxurious architecture in the world" (Luxury Architecture Design Hotel – Global Winner). This is the second time this award has been given to a hotel which CNN compared to a "palace" in the middle of Sapa, where there is an impressive intersection between ancient French architecture and the unique indigenous culture of the Northwest region.

Hotel de la Coupole- MGallery

Premier Village Ha Long Bay Resort, a new resort located close to Ha Long Bay (Quang Ninh) launched by Sun Group at the end of 2019, was honoured with the award of "The top luxury beach resort in the world” (Luxury Beach Resort – Global Winner).

Premier Village Ha Long Bay Resort

At a beautiful location where both the sunrise and sunset can be seen from the same spot at Ong Doi cape (Southern Phu Quoc), Premier Village Phu Quoc Resort was given the title of “Top Luxury Island Resort in the world" by WLHA (Luxury Island Resort – Global Winner).

At the same time, Corallo restaurant of Premier Village Phu Quoc Resort was also honoured as "Top Luxury Seafood Restaurant in Asia" (Luxury Seafood Restaurant – Continent Winner) by the World Luxury Restaurant Awards.

Meanwhile, Plumeria Spa located inside Premier Village Phu Quoc Resort was given the title of Top Luxury Oceanview Spa in the world by the World Spa Awards (Luxury Oceanview Spa – Global Winner).

Premier Village Phu Quoc Resort

In Da Nang, two resorts of Sun Hospitality Group were also honoured by WLHA. Especially, Premier Village Danang Resort was honoured for the fourth consecutive year. Regarding this year's award, the position of a green resort next to My An beach has been promoted, in which it is awarded the title of "Top luxury family beach resort in Asia" (Luxury Family Beach Resort – Continent Winner).

Premier Village Danang Resort

In addition, InterContinental Danang Sun Peninsula Resort, a legendary resort on Son Tra peninsula, achieved the title of "Top luxury beach resort in Vietnam" (Luxury Beach Resort – Country Level).

InterContinental Danang Sun Peninsula Resort

Initiated in 2006, the World Luxury Hotel Awards is one of the most reputable annual awards in the field of tourism and resorts in the world, a standard that every hotel and resort is aiming towards. Every year on average, there are up to 300,000 votes for the award from experts, travel agencies and tourists around the world to honour luxury hotels and resorts offering high-end services, creating an imprint for the development of the global travel and service industry.

Putting a stress on the meaning of the award at this time, Mr. Michael Hunter-Smith, CEO of WLHA said that: "The COVID-19 pandemic has had a severe influence on the hotel and resort industry worldwide. We need to develop a concentrated and creative marketing strategy in order to be able to return to the normal state like before the pandemic. We believe that this award will have long-term meaning, helping the winners affirm their position.”

Five hotels and resorts, honoured at WLHA Awards this year, once again affirmed their class, outstanding quality and efforts to adapt during the pandemic of Sun Group. Especially, during the pandemic, a new resort named Premier Village Ha Long Bay Resort of Sun Group in Quang Ninh, that has been launched, immediately affirms its position with many reputable international awards, including the award "Top New Resort in Asia" by World Travel Awards 2020, and now the award "Top Luxury Beach Resort in the world" (Luxury Beach Resort – Global Winner) by WLHA 2021.

Premier Village Ha Long Bay Resort

Being happy with the great series of awards for hotels and resorts, Mrs. Nguyen Vu Quynh Anh, General Director of Sun Hospitality Group, said that: "Considering class – quality – difference as the core value for all of the works and products of tourism and resorts developed throughout three regions of the country, we are very happy when the enthusiasm and aspiration that Sun Group put into the works marking a timeless imprint have been constantly recognised by the international community, at various reputable awards and rankings in the world over the years.

“At a time when global tourism has a promise to recover with new directions, the awards from WLHA are a strong driving force for Sun Group and Sun Hospitality Group to continue efforts to invest, renew and launch more attractive works, products, resort services, creating new highlights and attractions to destinations, and contributing to make Vietnamese tourism recover strongly in the future."

Not only possessing a collection of high-end hotels and resorts that have been constantly honoured in the international arena, SHG also increasingly affirms its position as the only hotel group in Viet Nam with various leading hotel management partnerships. Most of the hotels and resorts of SHG are now administered by top brands in the world such as AccorHotels, Marriott International, International Hotel Group (IHG), Rosewood Hotel Group, Hilton, etc. This group most recently has also signed a cooperation agreement with The Ascott Limited in managing the super project of Tay Ho View in Ha Noi.

Additionally, with the continuous honour of five hotels and resorts by WLHA awards, Sun Hospitality Group once again demonstrates its stature and position of a brand belonging to Sun Group. Not only contributing to the domestic tourism and resort industry, the impressive and high-class works, hotels and resorts under the ownership of Sun Hospitality Group also contribute greatly to laying the foundation for the luxury resort industry in Viet Nam and glorifying the country’s name with reputable international awards.