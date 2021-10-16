Workers receive free COVID-19 rapid tests

Workers at an industrial park in HCM City wait for a COVID-19 rapid test. Photo vnkm.yte.gov.vn

HCM CITY — Thousands of workers in industrial parks and export processing zones in HCM City have received free COVID-19 rapid tests.

The free tests have been offered by the Healthy Vietnam System (Hệ thống Việt Nam Khỏe Mạnh) which deploys technological solutions, including QR code scanning in testing and immunisation management.

The platform offers electronic health declaration, test registration, sample taking and testing result management on a phone with QR codes.

It was developed by Sovico Group in cooperation with the Ministry of Health's Information Technology Department and the Ministry of Information and Communications' Authority for Information Technology Applications.

Many businesses in the Tân Thuận Export Processing Zone in District 7 have registered for free COVID-19 rapid tests offered by Healthy Vietnam System, including Nikkiso Vietnam Co., Ltd. and Pepperl+Fuchs Vietnam Co., Ltd.

A representative of Tân Bình Industrial Park said dozens of thousands of workers in the industrial parks must be tested periodically.

The use of QR code scanning helps save costs and time for businesses, the representative said.

Kim May Organ Company in Tân Thuận Export Processing Zone, with nearly 500 workers receiving free COVID-19 rapid tests, is seeking a cooperation agreement with Sovico Group to conduct periodic tests for the company's workers.

A representative of a company in District 7 said rapid COVID-19 tests for its 700 workers once a week are required to ensure a safe working environment. Technological solutions and competitive pricing are key factors in businesses’ decision to use the system.

Since early this month, Sovico Group in coordination with health facilities has implemented a COVID-19 test programme with 2 million free test kits distributed to test sites around the city.

Shippers, workers at industrial parks and export processing zones, and traders at wholesale markets have been beneficiaries of the programme, which aims to help the resumption of production and trading activities in the city. —VNS